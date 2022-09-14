EV Charging Cables Market to Garner US$ 6,791.2 Million by 2032 Owing to its Various Environmental Benefits | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is accounting for a market share of 25.7% of the global EV Charging Cables market. Europe EV Charging Cables Market is also expected to witness explosive growth in this market. Europe is accounting for a market share of 31.8% of the global EV Charging Cables market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV charging cables market is anticipated to register a phenomenal growth rate of about 27.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, with an expected valuation of US$ 598.2 Million in 2022 and totaling around US$ 6,791.2 Million by the end of 2032.



There are two types of electric vehicle charging cables: public charging and private charging. The private charging segment is predicted to account for a notable portion of the global EV charging cables market.

Due to the expanding number of private electric vehicles on the road, this segment in particular is expected to dominate the market over the assessment period. The public charging segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period, accounting for a boost in the number of commercial charging terminals across regions.

Key Takeaways

The implementation of electric vehicles is expanding in several countries all over the world with heavy investments in research and development in this sector. Numerous countries including the Netherlands, France, India, and Canada have launched various campaigns in order to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Automakers in the automotive sector are given by the state fixed quotas, tax breaks, subsidies, and rebates.

For purchasing purposes, entitlements are conveniently available for customers. Such considerations have caused a spike in the global production and sales of electric vehicles. In order to ensure the smooth functioning of vehicles, the surging inventory of electric vehicles necessitates the establishment of power grids and charging terminals.

The major factor driving growth in the EV charging cables market is the development of these vehicles which has resulted in advancements in electric vehicle charging technology and significant investments by automakers in electric vehicles.

Several organizations develop EV charging cables to make sure quick charging terminals are available for vehicles. Tesla has approximately 1600 supercharging stations available all over the North American region. This propels the development of charging infrastructure, resulting in propelling the global EV charging cable market.

Competitive Landscape

Key EV charging cable providers are rapidly adopting various marketing strategies including new product launches, geographical expansion, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration in order to increase sales and raise the interest of potential buyers to create a massive customer base and gain a competitive edge in the global EV Charging Cables market.

Some of the leading EV Charging Cables device manufacturers include Tesla, Inc., Phoenix Contact, Dyden Corporation, TE Connectivity, Coroplast, Leoni AG, BESEN International Group, Systems Wire and Cable, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd., Manlon Polymers, Eland Cables, EV Teison, Aptiv Plc., Brugg Group, Fujikura Ltd., Guangdong OMG Transmitting Technology Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

More Insights into the EV Charging Cables Market

Asia Pacific EV charging market is expected to dominate the global market landscape. In 2019, the Asia Pacific EV Charging Cables Market was worth US$ 255 Million. Owing to the largest number of transactions and production of electric vehicles in this region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate during the forecast period.

Due to the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles, China is considered the market’s largest contributor. Among several other countries, China is a dominant market leader in electric vehicle charging stations. As per the FMI analysis, China’s EV exports are anticipated to skyrocket over the next few years. In 2020, China generated a revenue of 1.5 million by selling EVs.

North America is the second largest EV charging cables market because of the widening quantity of electric vehicle customers in this region. Despite the COVID-19 challenges, the majority of the North American countries are expected to boost product sales and exports in 2020. The United States is considered a prominent player, providing opportunities for electric vehicle parts.

North America is accounting for a massive market share of 25.7% of the global EV charging cables market. Because of several technological advancements such as fast charging cables, type-2 connecter plugs, and so on have offered leading players in the market an opportunity to expand their horizons.

Europe's EV charging cables market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities backed by the surging adoption of electric vehicles in this region as a result of escalating regulations on vehicle emissions in this region. Europe is accounting for a market share of 31.8% of the global EV Charging Cables market.

Key Segments covered in the EV Charging Cables Industry Survey

By Power Supply:

AC Charging

DC Charging

By Product Type:

Mode 2 Charging Cables

Mode 3 Charging Cables

By Voltage Capacity:

16 Amp

32 Amp

By Application:

Private Charging

Public Charging

