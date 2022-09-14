Automotive Tinting Film Market is estimated to be US$ 5.76 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market, By Type (Ceramic, Hybrid, Dyed, Carbon, Metalized) and Others, By Application (Office Buildings, Homes, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars) and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Automotive Tinting Film Market accounted for US$ 3.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.76 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3 %. The Automotive Tinting Film is made by metallic, crystals, carbon, ceramic and dyes. Ceramic tints and carbon tints helps in preventing solar heat. Infrared rejection ceramic tints are highly recommended for front windshields. As window film is a darkened laminate it helps to block out things like light. Automotive tinting helps to keep the interior parts of the car from fade, warp and scratches and also blocks UV rays. Dyed window tint is mainly used in aesthetics to provide privacy from outside viewers. It helps in stealing from ones car. It is also used in residency. Hybrid tint is blend of dyed and metalized tints and more expensive. Metalized tint includes metals and are affordable for an individual. Carbon tint is a strong window tint. Ceramic window tint reduce the heat up to 85% which is incredible. As a result, due to wide range of applications the global automotive tinting film expect to boosts the growth in market.

The report “ Global Automotive Tinting Film Market, By Type (Ceramic, Hybrid, Dyed, Carbon, Metalized) and Others, By Application (Office Buildings, Homes, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars) and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Asahi India Glass (AIS) launched a new legal Dark Green UV Cut Glass. The innovative technology has helped to reduce the thermal load inside the vehicle and helps to reduce UV radiation by more than 80%. Compared to sun-control films dark green UV cut glass has lifetime solution. The product complies with regulations in India, it continues to provide transmission of light 50% for side windows.

In 2019, NIH, evaluation of window-tinting films used for sunlight phototherapy which able to block harmful UV rays and infrared radiations (IR). Low-cost window tinting films helps in effective reducing UV rays, IR rays and offer a reduction in therapeutic blue light.

In 2004, NIH, use of UV – protective window films can aid in preventing of skin cancer as people are likely exposed to UV rays throughout their daily routine. Thus, tinting window films in vehicles and houses can help to reduce the UV rays and protect from skin disease.

Analyst View:

On the basis of new scientific inventions and technological advancement in window & film photo-protective products, the tinting films are highly recommended to be used in all residential, business offices, schools, vehicles which can give protection to reduce skin cancer diseases. Thus, increase in urbanization and purchasing own vehicle expected to rise in market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Automotive Tinting Film Market, By Type (Ceramic, Hybrid, Dyed, Carbon, Metalized) and Others, By Application (Office Buildings, Homes, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars) and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 "

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market accounted for US$ 3.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.76 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The Global Automotive Tinting Film Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Automotive Tinting Film Market is segmented into Ceramic, Hybrid, Dyed, Carbon, Metalized and others.

Based on Application, Global Automotive Tinting Film Market is segmented into Office Buildings, Homes, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars and others.

By Region, the Global Automotive Tinting Film Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Automotive Tinting Film Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Automotive Tinting Film Market includes, Johnson Window Tints Inc., Madico Inc., Garware Suncontrol, Global Window Films, Armolan, 3M, Hanita Coatings RCA LTD., Solar Screen International SA, Saint-Gobian Performance Plastics Corporation (Solar Gard), American Standard Window Tint, Eastman Chemical Company, Tintfit Window Films Ltd., NEXFIL, Huper Optik USA, ZEOfilms and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Ceramic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Hybrid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dyed Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Carbon Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Metalized Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Global Automotive Tinting Film Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Office Buildings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Homes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Heavy Commercial Vehicles Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Light Commercial Vehicles Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Passenger Cars Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



