Nephrology and Urology Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 8.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephrology and Urology devices includes, stone basket, renal dilators, PCN catheters, urology guidewires, ureteral catheters and urinary sents. Main types of nephrology and urology devices are dialysis equipment, endoscopy devices, urinary stone treatment devices. Nephrology and Urology devices are used in treatment of chronic diseases like kidney stone, kidney diseases, urinary incontinence, urinary system. Dialyzer is the equipment used in dialysis. Hemodialysis, Continuous renal replacement therapy, Peritoneal dialysis are the different types of dialysis. Low-flux, High-flux and Protein leaking are the different types of dialyzer. Dialysis is used for filtration of blood. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases like kidney disease, urine disorder has favored the growth of the market. Rising awareness of newly advanced devices which are helpful in treatment has driven the major factor in nephrology and urology devices market growth. Growth in population has also increased the rise in market growth. Newly advancements in techniques like robotic systems has given rise in market growth. North America has become the dominating region due to high prevalence of chronic diseases. Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market size accounted for US$ 4.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 8.98 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%.

Key Highlights:

In 2017, Nanotechnology revolutionized the approach in medical diagnostics and applications in urology. The applications of nanotechnology in urology consists of robotic surgery, construction of artificial kidneys, biodegradable stents, therapy of genitourinary malignancies, overactive bladder and erectile dysfunction.

In 2015, Olympus company launched five new urology devices like, GLIDEWIRE Hydrophilic Coated Urologic Guidewire, ShockPulse – SE, UltraTrack Hybrid Guidewire, UroPass Access Sheath full portfolio and 200 Series Laser Fiber, which will provide enhanced patient satisfaction, increased quality of care, and decreased cost.

Analyst View:

Nephrology and Urology Devices innovation is growing around the world, owing to recent advancements. Rise in prevalence of chronic disease like heart disease, diabetes due to unhealthy lifestyle has led to increase in kidney diseases. Newly advanced technology in nephrology and urology devices has led to boosts the growth in market. Rise in chronic disease and newly advanced devices has given rise in use of nephrology and urology devices in clinics and hospitals. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market size accounted for US$ 4.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 8.98 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%.The Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market is segmented into Dialysis Equipment, Endoscopy Devices, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices, and others.

Based on Application, Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market is segmented into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics, and others.

By Region, the Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market includes, J and M Urinary Catheters LLC., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, ConvaTec Group PLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., NIPRO, Coloplast A/S, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker, Rocamed, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Ambu A/S, Dornier Medtech, Ethicon Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

