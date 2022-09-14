Katalon Boosts Its Presence in India, Quadrupling New Hires and Forming Closer Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive quality management platform, continues to expand globally, today announcing plans to quadruple its workforce across India by 2023. Katalon has a goal to hire 100 new employees, including within software engineering, product management, sales, and partnerships by the end of next year while increasing market access, driving sales, and deepening partnerships with regional solution providers, such as Infosys, QualityKiosk and Cigniti Technologies. Since Katalon's founding in 2016, India has been a strategic market with a significant number of end users and delivery partners residing in the country.

The Katalon platform has been used by over 100,000 users across 30,000 teams worldwide to increase their testing coverage and time-to-market while reducing their dependency on manual testing. Katalon offers a scriptless, end-to-end platform that can be used by technical users and non-technical users looking to begin and then scale their testing automation journey. Leading Indian companies within financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and technology have used Katalon as the main framework for their Testing Centers of Excellence to implement quality control and standardization across multiple verticals and projects.

"We are very excited to grow Katalon's presence in India. The country's vast talent pool and huge market represented an opportunity that was imperative to maximize. We look forward to increasing collaborations as we plan a series of events, meet-ups and other activities to strengthen bonds with our partners to make Katalon one of the best software companies to work for in India," said Katalon Regional Director, Enterprise Business Ritwik Wadhwa.

"India has more software development and quality talent than any other location in the world," said Katalon President Paul Kizakevich. "By establishing our legal entity and increasing our investment in this market, we will be able to support the rapid growth that we are experiencing from enterprises focused on digital transformation. We look forward to extending the invitation to the millions of developers and engineers to join Katalon's mission to enable the creation of high-quality software that delivers world-class digital experiences."

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

katalonpr@si14global.com

U.S.: +1 (917) 231-0550

Int'l: +972-54-949-6526

Related Images











Image 1: Katalon





The Katalon Platform









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment