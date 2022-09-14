Huntington Celebrates 45th Anniversary of Offering Results to Families and Franchisees This 2022/2023 School Year

Leading Tutoring and Test Prep Provider Embarks on 45th Academic Year

/EIN News/ -- ORADELL, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty-five years after Huntington Learning Center opened its doors to its first students and families, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider is excited to join students and families once again to help during this 2022-2023 school year and beyond.

The legacy organization was founded on the mission to give every student the best education possible. As the original tutor and test prep organization blossomed, it has grown in size and today has nearly 300 locations throughout the U.S. offering in-person, online, and hybrid programs. To date, Huntington has helped over one million students achieve their academic goals and excel in and outside of the classroom.

"It's our greatest pleasure to have been part of families' school stories for so long. Witnessing countless 'I can' moments as students achieve their academic goals and experiencing the joy they feel due to the added confidence our certified teachers have nurtured within them are the pieces of this work that fuel our organization's drive to succeed. We will continue to innovate and create learning opportunities for students for years to come," said Eileen Huntington, CEO and co-founder of Huntington Learning Center.

In recent years, Huntington has gone above and beyond to innovate technology that has helped students and families navigate the educational challenges they faced due to the global pandemic. The Huntington team encourages students and parents to continue to closely monitor their student's progress and lean into academic support tools like the tutoring, homework help and test prep programs offered at a location or online as they continue to recover from unfinished learning due to school-year disruptions.

"Our Huntington team has experienced a great deal of growth and change in four-and-a-half decades. Most recently, we have worked closely with families to help them mitigate the effects of school closures and remote instruction. It is critical to align with parents, educators, and school districts now, taking action to intervene as early as possible for students in an effort to close the skills gaps in the fundamentals of learning," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center.

Huntington offers the following advice to parents for the 2022-2023 school year:

Check-in. Consider having your student take an academic evaluation like the one we offer at Huntington to get a clear picture of where your student stands regarding grade-level skills and expectations. Having this information will be a great benchmark to use as your student builds on these strengths and weaknesses throughout the year.

Check out one of our free online webinars. Huntington offers free, online webinars for parents featuring expert resources who provide advice and direction on important topics like navigating the college admissions process, how to support students learning with ADHD, goal setting, test taking, and more. All webinars are free to register and available for download to review at a later date.

Join our family. Are you as passionate about helping today's students as we are? Is your entrepreneurial spirit driven to help fulfill our mission to provide every student the best education possible? The need for learning support nationwide is as great as it has ever been. Huntington remains dedicated to world-class student results as well as franchise profitability. Visit huntingtonfranchise.com for more information about joining our mission-driven, legacy organization.

Huntington students see an average of two-plus grade levels of growth in reading and math, a 5.4 point increase on the ACT and 229 point increase on their SAT scores. For more information about Huntington's tutoring and test prep programs, and to receive updates about Huntington's initiatives to create a path to success for students, visit huntingtonhelps.com.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com and for franchising opportunities, visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com.

Press Contact: hlc@mbpconsultants.com

