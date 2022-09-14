US Nuclear: Demand for Radiation Safety Equipment Surges

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Radiation measurement and safety equipment is no longer the niche market it used to be. With the ongoing threat of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine, new nuclear power plants being built across the world to curb energy demand and prices and prevent climate change, the urgent need to mine more uranium for nuclear power production, the huge number of nuclear fusion energy prototypes—demand for radiation safety and protection equipment is through the roof—and US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) is at the forefront of the surging market. Furthermore, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed recently by President Biden, is a game changer for the US nuclear energy sector, guaranteeing a commitment to nuclear energy that will continue well past the journey to net-zero carbon.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion dollars in climate provisions, making it one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in history. These provisions include tax credits for existing nuclear power reactors to help keep them up and running, tax incentives for clean energy technologies including advanced reactor designs, and invests $700 million towards developing a domestic supply chain for high-assay low-enriched uranium to support nuclear power production and reduce our reliance on Russia.

US Nuclear, a commercial leader in radiation safety and monitoring equipment, is already established in these sectors and will certainly benefit from the large influx of money and momentum. US Nuclear’s technical advances include ultra-sensitive tritium air and water monitors, drone mounted radiation search tools and plume/fallout measurement and mapping, multi-functional radiation-chemical-drug-and nerve gas sensors for drones, exits, entryways, and safe drinking water, among other innovations. The number of customer inquiries and RFQs received by US Nuclear are already way up and momentum is still building.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

