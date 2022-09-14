AUDIENCEX Named to Inc. 5000 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The Tech-First Performance Platform Maintains Prestigious Spot on Inc’s Annual List Due to Continued Solution Advancements to Grow Revenue for Mid-Market Agencies and Brands

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the leading integrated platform built for omnichannel performance, announced its recognition for the fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Companies in America,” the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. There are tens of thousands of companies that seek to be included on the annual ranking, and only a small fraction of these have received this award more than once. To accomplish this recognition over four consecutive years is achieved by less than five percent of companies featured on the list.

This ranking is closely aligned with multi-year expansion for AUDIENCEX, driven by ongoing investments into tech innovation and product development, along with increasing demand for omnichannel performance solutions among middle-market brands and independent agencies. This shift has been driven by changes in consumer behavior as a function of the global pandemic, and more recently continued uncertainty in the macro economy.

“We continue to see demand for more widely available and advanced technology and omnichannel solutions for mid-sized performance marketers,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and co-founder at AUDIENCEX. “Receiving this recognition from Inc. for the fourth consecutive year is a true honor and validates our strategic commitment to full-funnel, omnichannel solutions, while recognizing the passion and boundless commitment our team brings to our customers each and every day.”

Over the past year, AUDIENCEX has once again delivered increased impact for its mid-market performance clients, with new product solutions and ongoing tech stack innovations. This has included expanded analytics and insight capabilities to provide critical performance insights, such as lifetime value and churn propensity, customer acquisition cost, and return on ad spend. In April 2022, the company announced the launch of Admatx , a highly innovative self-service DSP built to democratize access to enterprise-level programmatic technology for SMB and mid-market performance advertisers. AUDIENCEX continued to add tech innovations to their offerings in July with the launch of aX Video Stream , a powerful in-banner HD video streaming solution to drive improved performance. This was followed by the announcement in August of a new partnership with Peer39, the leading global provider of advanced contextual intelligence, providing clients access to the largest and most accurate pre-bid contextual category library, along with the most relevant, safe, and high-quality inventory to target.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is the leading integrated platform solution for performance brands and agencies, offering strategic, unbiased, omnichannel access across the full breadth of the ad tech ecosystem. We create value for our clients by moving beyond individualized channel execution and delivering an integrated omnichannel solution supported by our industry-leading strategy, media buying, analytics, and creative teams. We empower performance brands and agencies to effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel, across channels, and across screens. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times, and the Los Angeles Business Journal for the past four years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Miami, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.audiencex.com.

