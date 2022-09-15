Raiven Adds Illumine Industries to Growing Network of Suppliers
Electrical contractors can now outsource electrical drawings required for permits to increase electrification project throughputIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, a leading purchasing and supply chain management platform, today announced the addition of Illumine Industries to their growing network of leading suppliers. Illumine-i is an engineering and design firm providing plans, schematics, diagrams, layouts and more for electrical projects, with an emphasis on EV charging infrastructure. Electrical contractors can save time and money by outsourcing these activities to Illumine-I rather than relying on internal resources or local electrical engineers.
"Raiven is excited to announce their newest vendor, Illumine-i, to provide engineering support for residential and commercial electrification projects,” said Brett Knox, Raiven CEO. “With the demand for electrical vehicle chargers soaring, electrical contractors need to increase their scale and Illumine-i provides a tremendous cost- and time-saving solution for them."
A NEW MARKET FOR ELECTRIFICATION
As electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) expand across residential and commercial markets, energy storage systems, microgrids, smart panels and other technologies must be implemented to support the increased electricity demand. Electrical and electrification contractors rely on Raiven to provide all the suppliers and manufacturers they need to complete electrification projects at an affordable price. With this partnership, contractors can utilize Raiven’s platform to access exclusive discounts and Illumine-I’s licensed professional engineers residing in all 50 states.
As the trend toward “green energy” continues to grow, Raiven members can now count on having an experienced design and engineering partner in Illumine-i, who is capable of providing the plans and specs necessary for city permits. Illumine-i readily takes generated energy storage and distribution for electric vehicles into consideration when designing infrastructure for residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional fields.
BENEFITS TO RAIVEN MARKETPLACE MEMBERS
Knox continues, “City permitting processes are time-consuming and expensive for both contractors as well as home and building owners. Outsourcing the required drawings will help contractors perform more installations and make projects more affordable. Raiven is working hard to remove all speed bumps experienced with electrification projects so the country can achieve its sustainability goals faster.”
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their common purchases. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com or on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT ILLUMINE-I
Illumine Industries (Illumine-i) is a leading engineering and design firm that partners with electrification contractors and developers. Illumine-I provides the necessary diagrams, calculations, schedules, and plans for projects in all 50 states. Illumine-i’s team of in-house structural and electrical engineers can stamp the plans for all of your energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. For more information about Illumine-i, visit www.illuminei.com.
