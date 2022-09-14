Submit Release
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Host Investor Event and Announces New Shareholder Q&A Platform

/EIN News/ -- Company to Host Investor & Analyst Event Aboard Norwegian Prima on October 6th in NYC

All NCLH Shareholders are Invited to Submit Questions for Management Through New Online Shareholder Engagement Channel

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will hold an investor & analyst event on Thursday, October 6th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in New York aboard the Company’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima. Attendance at the live event is by invitation only. The event will be simultaneously live streamed to all interested parties via the Company’s Investor Relations website.

The Company is also partnering with Say Technologies to provide a new shareholder engagement platform which will allow any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to submit and upvote questions to management. Management will address a selection of top ranked, appropriate, questions relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities during the upcoming event.

“We are excited to debut this new shareholder engagement platform which will provide all of our valued shareholders, whether large or small, institutional or retail, a new avenue to facilitate direct communication and engagement with leadership,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Starting on September 26 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, NCLH shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Investor Event Q&A. The Q&A platform will remain open until October 4 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The upcoming investor event will be live streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the event, including the related slide presentations, will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with nearly 62,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations

worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 20,000 berths.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts  
Jessica John  
(305) 468-2339
InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com 		 

