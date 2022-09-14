Backblaze to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 21, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, will be presenting at the Sidoti September Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Co-founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board Gleb Budman and CFO Frank Patchel will be presenting via webcast from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 am PT (1:45 pm to 2:15 pm ET).



Investors may attend the webcast by visiting the Events section of Backblaze’s investor relations website at https://ir.backblaze.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Investors

James Kisner, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

ir@backblaze.com

Press Contact

Jeanette Foster

Communications Manager

press@backblaze.com