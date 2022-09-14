Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,478 in the last 365 days.

Backblaze to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 21, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, will be presenting at the Sidoti September Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Co-founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board Gleb Budman and CFO Frank Patchel will be presenting via webcast from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 am PT (1:45 pm to 2:15 pm ET).

Investors may attend the webcast by visiting the Events section of Backblaze’s investor relations website at https://ir.backblaze.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com. 

Investors

James Kisner, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@backblaze.com

Press Contact

Jeanette Foster
Communications Manager
press@backblaze.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Backblaze to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 21, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.