Analyst Firm GigaOm Recognizes Infinidat as the Industry Leader in Ransomware Protection for Block Storage

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the IT analyst firm GigaOm has named Infinidat as the industry leader in ransomware protection for block-based storage. Infinidat distinguishes itself for its modern, software-defined storage architecture, securing enterprise storage with a strategic, long-term approach, broad and deep functionality, and high quality of innovation, according to GigaOm’s independent analysis. Details of Infinidat’s leadership position are available in the firm’s new report on cybersecurity, entitled “GigaOm Sonar Report for Block-based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection.”



“Infinidat offers a complete and balanced ransomware protection solution,” states the GigaOm Sonar Report, which goes on to highlight the strength of Infinidat’s novel InfiniSafe cyber recovery technology embedded across all its platforms: InfiniBox®, InfiniBox™ SSA and InfiniGuard®. “InfiniSafe brings together the key foundational requirements essential for delivering comprehensive cyber-recovery capabilities with immutable snapshots, logical air-gapped protection, a fenced forensic network, and near-instantaneous recovery of backups of any repository size.”

“Infinidat has taken the benefits of ransomware protection on block storage to the next level, including guaranteed immutable snapshot recovery in one minute or less, greater ease of use, and comprehensive cyber resilience,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Being recognized as the industry leader for combatting ransomware not only gives us enormous forward momentum as a solution provider of cyber storage resilience and modern data protection, but it also gives us a seat at the table to talk to large enterprises and service providers about what we can do to eliminate the threat of ransomware for them.”

Through near instantaneous cyber recovery, Infinidat helps organizations avoid having to pay the ransom, yet still retrieve their valuable enterprise data, uncompromised and intact. Leading the way, Infinidat has delivered the industry’s first cyber storage guarantee for recovery on primary storage – the InfiniSafe® Cyber Storage guarantee. The company recently extended cyber resilience to its InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II enterprise storage platforms with the InfiniSafe Reference Architecture, allowing Infinidat to provide its immutability snapshot guarantee and the recovery time of immutable snapshots at one minute or less. InfiniSafe was announced on the InfiniGuard modern data protection and cyber storage resilience platform in February this year.

In addition, GigaOm recognized Infinidat as a “Fast Mover,” one of only two vendors awarded that accolade. “Fast Movers” are expected to deliver on their solutions and technologies faster and with more features/functionality than other vendors known as “Forward Movers.” Infinidat has been rapidly delivering new technology, several guarantees, and new capabilities over the past 18 months, including the extension of new features and functions to InfiniSafe.

“Primary data is the first point of impact for ransomware attacks, so it is critical for organizations to implement primary storage solutions that incorporate ransomware protection, such as Infinidat’s cyber resilience solutions,” said Max Mortillaro, Analyst at GigaOm. “Our new GigaOm Sonar Report on ransomware protection for block storage comes at a time when ransomware attacks have become so prevalent and such a persistent threat for all organizations across all industries. We have seen through our analysis how ransomware can cause significant damage to companies and government agencies.”

Highlighting the attractiveness of Infinidat’s storage solutions as “a platform play” that CIOs, CISOs and CTOs highly favor, The GigaOm Sonar Report recognizes the features and functionality of Infinidat’s cyber resilience technology: “InfiniGuard delivers solid cybersecurity features at no extra cost, allowing customers to quickly and securely restore data, even at scale, in case of an attack.”

To download the full analyst report, click here.

To read more about Infinidat’s cyber resilience solutions, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159