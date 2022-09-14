Dialysis Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. And Competitive Landscape To 2028

Dialysis Market Share

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future dialysis market potential from 2021 to 2028, in terms of value.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the purpose of dialysis ?

Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned.

the global Dialysis Market was pegged at $91.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129.75 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

“Factors that drive the growth of the global dialysis market include rise in incidences of kidney diseases globally. Furthermore, issues related with kidney transplants and increase in occurrences of lifestyle and chronic diseases supplement the market growth. On the contrary, complications in dialysis treatment and concerns regarding reimbursements in emerging nations are likely to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, change in preference of patients from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and advancements in key alliances by pharmaceutical players such as acquisitions, dialysis product launches, and partnerships are expected to provide new opportunities for dialysis market expansion in the future”.

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

The global dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product & services, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product & services, the market is classified into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the service segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The global dialysis market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global dialysis market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Angiodynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Davita, and Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

