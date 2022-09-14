Asia Broadband Confirms Stock Dividend For September Shareholders of Record

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the details and allocation date of the September shareholders’ stock dividend recently approved by the Company. The restricted common share dividend will be distributed on the basis of 1 dividend share for every 100 common shares owned to shareholders of record or beneficial owners of the Company on September 15, 2022. The majority of shareholders will receive the dividend shares through a distribution process with their brokers or investment firms. Alternatively, shareholders that own registered share certificates with the Company’s transfer agent will receive the dividend shares directly by mail.



AABB continues to advance the corporate initiative to reward its loyal shareholder base for their continued support and interest in sharing the success and growth of the Company’s gold mining operations and digital assets division.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

