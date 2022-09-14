CFMOTO Selects Cerence to Bring Conversational AI to Two-Wheelers and ATVs

Strategic win marks continued adoption for Cerence Ride, the company’s conversational AI platform for two-wheelers

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that CFMOTO (SSE: 603129.SS), a leading maker of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and more, has selected Cerence for conversational AI-powered interaction with its two-wheelers and ATVs, marking a major strategic win for Cerence Ride, the company’s conversational AI platform for two-wheelers.



As two-wheeler ridership expands worldwide and as consumers turn to ATVs for safe, outdoor fun, CFMOTO’s partnership with Cerence will transform the motorcycle and ATV experience, empowering its riders with the information they need – including two-wheeler-centric, voice-powered navigation; system controls and diagnostics via voice; and cloud-based content – in a safe manner while minimizing distractions. Leveraging Cerence Ride, CFMOTO will bring an enhanced HMI experience to its two- and four-wheel vehicles, including hybrid embedded and cloud speech recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech in both English and Chinese, creating an intuitive, simple user experience. CFMOTO will also leverage Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement, ensuring riders can always be heard, regardless of road noise.

“The next generation of CFMOTO two-wheelers and ATVs will be smarter and more connected than ever, giving way to an unparalleled rider experience on par with the most intelligent and intuitive automotive experiences on the road today,” said Wei MaoLin, 2nd Intelligent & Connected R&D Minister, CFMOTO. “By teaming up with Cerence, we’ll greatly improve the safety of our riders through voice-powered interaction, keeping their eyes on the road or path ahead and their hands on the handlebars.”

“The motorcycle and ATV experience has long been in need of enhancements that make riding safer and more delightful by using the same conversational AI that car owners have experienced for years,” said Siva Subramanian, SVP, Connected AI & Mobility, Cerence. “We are proud to partner with CFMOTO as they transform the experience for their riders through AI-powered technologies that enhance their safety, comfort, and enjoyment.”

