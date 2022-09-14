Three Sixty Solar in Anaheim for RE+ Innovative Technology Exhibit in Booth 265

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), a growing venture focused on innovative solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the highly anticipated RE+ solar industry event in Anaheim, California from September 20 to 22nd.



Industry leaders SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) and SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance) have come together to produce RE+ which is the evolution of Solar Power International (SPI), the flagship tradeshow in the solar industry for over a decade. The event is considered a catalyst for industry innovation designed to supercharge business growth in the clean energy economy. For more information visit https://www.re-plus.com/.

Three Sixty Solar will be presenting product information and providing one-on-one meeting opportunities in booth #265 during the event being held at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Last held in 2019 due to COVID restrictions, there is substantial pent-up demand for opportunities to connect across the industry. Highlights of statistics from the 2019 event indicated that,

19,000+ attendees from more than 110 countries attended,

More than 80% of attendees have buying power,

3,500 C-Suite and VP level attendees participated.



Of particular interest to Three Sixty Solar, Construction/EPC Contractors and Project Developers were the #1 and #2 largest industry sectors represented.

Interested attendees who wish to pre-book an in-person meeting with a Company representative are invited to email sales@threesixtysolar.com indicating available times and dates along with reply contact information. All attempts will be made to accommodate your interest subject to availability.

Three Sixty Solar CEO Brian Roth says, “I’m very excited that SPI, under its new name RE+, is finally returning in person after a long wait. The timing is perfect for us to reach the people in our target audience and demonstrate that our new and unique offering fits with the projects they are working on, and more importantly, open their eyes to opportunities where they did not think they could deploy solar technology. I’m anxious to broaden our network and to continue learning how we can support the needs of this growing market.”

Three Sixty Solar is pleased to announce that it has engaged CDMG, Inc. (“CDMG”) to provide the Company with marketing services and to raise public awareness of the Company. Services to be provided by CDMG are anticipated to include investor relations activities over an initial term of five years. CDMG has invoiced the Company for an initial amount of US$250,000 and the Company may elect to continue to engage additional advertising and marketing campaigns and related services going forward over the term. CDMG does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm’s length party. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, CDMG does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or a right to acquire any such securities.

The company also announces that it has entered into an online marketing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Promethean Marketing, Inc. (the “Provider”) to provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services to Three Sixty (the “Services”) including, but not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution. In consideration for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay the Provider a media distribution budget of US$250,000 for the first month of the Agreement, to be continued on a month-to-month basis at a monthly amount determined mutually between the Company and the Provider.

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. focuses on innovative solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find out more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s participation in the RE+ Innovative Technology Exhibit.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated August 3, 2022 filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

