Tampa Bay Wave Receives $10,000 Grant from Silicon Valley Bank to Recruit Tech Entrepreneurs from Across the Globe
The $10,000 Silicon Valley Bank grant will support Tampa Bay Wave’s global recruiting of scalable technology startups to participate in its Accelerators.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, Fla, September 14, 2022 – Tampa Bay Wave Inc. (Wave), a nonprofit dedicated to driving opportunity and prosperity in the Tampa Bay region by supporting the growth of highly scalable technology companies, is honored to announce it received a $10,000 grant from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The grant will support the recruitment of viable and scalable tech-enabled startups from around the globe to participate in Wave Accelerators. Through this grant, SVB provides support to mission-driven organizations that are building a more diverse and equitable innovation ecosystem.
Wave provides diverse founders of tech-enabled startups with facilitated access to the resources, expertise and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies and deliver life-enhancing offerings to the marketplace. Wave’s 90-day Accelerators are offered at no cost to the cohort companies selected and Wave takes no equity from the startups it serves.
“Tampa Bay Wave is extremely grateful for the support of Silicon Valley Bank,” Tampa Bay Wave CEO Linda Olson said in a statement. “SVB has a long and respected history helping innovators to grow and succeed. We look forward to engaging with their expertise.”
As Florida’s #1 Accelerator, Tampa Bay Wave is celebrating its tenth anniversary for offering business accelerator programs and services. Since2012, Wave’s various programs and services have supported over 430 early-stage tech startups that have collectively raised $550+ million and created more than 3,900 jobs. Today, Wave supports over 125 tech startups annually through its recently relocated Venture Center in Downtown Tampa.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Tampa Bay Wave and supporting the amazing work they’re spearheading in the Tampa Bay innovation ecosystem”, says Diana Sanchez, Senior Vice President of Silicon Valley Bank.
About Tampa Bay Wave:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is 501 (c) (3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 430 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser and Kyle Taylor, founder of The Penny Hoarder, as well as from partners such a:s A-LIGN, Bank of America, Bellini Better World, Encore Bank/STi, EY, Florida Blue, Florida Business Development Corporation (FBDC), Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, JPMorgan Chase Foundation, KnowBe4, MacDonald Ventures, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Silicon Valley Bank, Tampa Bay Ventures, Trenam Law, Truist Foundation, and Vinik Family Foundation. Tampa Bay Wave is also a member of the GAN network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
About Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank is dedicated to the success of the innovation economy. For over 35 years, SVB has helped businesses grow and thrive across the innovation economy. We are agents of change by helping companies and partners innovate, thrive and create jobs; providing a culture where our employees can learn and grow; and, together with our partners and employees, building toward a more just world. Our dedication to supporting evolving technologies enables us to contribute to creating a more equitable and sustainable, low-carbon, net-zero emissions economy. www.svb.com/about-us/living-our-values
