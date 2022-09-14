Sharp Canada Introduces New Large-Format Displays to the 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Lineup

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, introduced today the PNHC and PNHE 4K Ultra-HD LCD professional display series. The large-format displays complement the existing Sharp lineup of monitors for commercial and professional environments, which launched earlier this year with the PNHS and PNHY series. The launch coincides with Sharp’s 110th Anniversary celebrations, marking 110 years of innovation, creativity, and originality.



Offering vivid, ultra-high definition and life like images with incredible realism, the PNHE and PNHC are available in 65" Class (64 ½" diagonal) and 75" Class (74 ½" diagonal) sizes, while the PNHC series adds an 86" Class (85 9/16" diagonal) version. The PNHC series boasts up to 450 nits of brightness and is an ideal solution for indoor retail, apparel, and reception areas. The PNHE series is even brighter at up to 600 nits and is perfect for indoor spaces with direct or indirect sunlight, such as windows and skylights.

"The PNHC and PNHE series are the perfect supplement to our Ultra-HD lineup of professional and commercial displays, offering solutions for environments in need of larger formats like transportation, retail and corporate applications," said Alex Litvinov, Product Manager, Visual Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada. "These displays are great for bright environments and can run around the clock 24/7 with flexibility and superb reliability. We're excited to offer these options to allow professionals to showcase stunning imagery and capture their audiences' attention in an impactful way."

With 4x the pixel resolution of Full HD, the two new LCD monitor series come with built-in media players, so images and videos can display via USB drive and without the need of a PC. They also offer flexible installation in all major orientations – landscape, portrait, tilt-forward or tilt-backward.

The new PNHC and PNHE series displays are available to ship in October 2022. Click Here to learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/products/business-displays

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd, a direct subsidiary of Osaka-based Sharp Corporation is a company known worldwide for its unique one-of-a-kind electronic products and solutions. Our challenge is to create a balance between work time and personal time, with products that can benefit people's lives at work, at home, and everywhere in between. Sharp consumer electronics can enhance your enjoyment, add to your comfort, and open new perspectives. Sharp business products can boost your productivity and reduce costs. Sharp products are designed to help individuals, families, and corporate teams connect effortlessly, communicate clearly, and unleash creativity like never before. Sharp is dedicated to improving people's lives using advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. We are proud of our accomplishments and eagerly await the future. Sharp is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world, for its prosperity as a company is directly linked to the prosperity of the entire Sharp family.

For more information on Sharp’s products, visit our website at https://sharp.ca/. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Media Inquiries: Manali Jain, Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications, Sharp Electronics of Canada, Email: jainm@sharpsec.com | Direct: 416-357-2914

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f8fe02-9d39-4948-9a64-88bcac95d252

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a91468e-62a6-42ee-b154-68e275999da0