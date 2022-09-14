Submit Release
Progress Software to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on September 27, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter after the market close on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The company’s fiscal third quarter ended on August 31, 2022.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
The conference call may be accessed via investors.progress.com or dial-in at 866-374-5140 (domestic) or +1 404-400-0571 (international) using the access code 824 86 411#. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.  

Investor Contact:   Press Contact:
Michael Micciche   Erica McShane
Progress Software   Progress Software
+1 781-850-8450   +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com   PR@progress.com

