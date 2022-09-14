KYOCERA AVX RECEIVED A 2020 APPRECIATION AWARD FROM DAIMLER INDIA COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

The award recognizes KYOCERA AVX for consistently satisfying a wide range of key management, quality, and delivery performance metrics throughout 2020 despite the global supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19.

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, received a 2020 Appreciation Award from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, Germany, for its exceptional performance throughout 2020. The award recognizes KYOCERA AVX for having consistently satisfied a wide range of key management, quality, and delivery performance metrics, including 100% on-time delivery, despite the global supply chain disruptions caused by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DICV was established in 2012, manufactures a wide range of ultra-modern, medium- and heavy-duty trucks in weight categories spanning 10 to 55 tonnes (~22,000 to ~123,200 pounds), and annually recognizes its top-performing suppliers for meeting or exceeding a variety of management, quality and delivery criteria required to ensure efficient, effective, and profitable processes. The 2020 DICV Appreciation Award celebrates KYOCERA AVX for providing exceptional performance with regard to line stoppages, line feed occurrences, parts per million (PPM), field claims, advanced shipping notice (ASN) adherence, backings, packaging adherence, premium freight, and on-time delivery throughout 2020. Key representatives of the KYOCERA AVX Components (New Delhi) Private Limited team in Manesar, India, including Head of Operation Hemant Sehgal, Head of Sales and Marketing Sanjoy Dhar, Head of Quality Deepak Aggarwal, Head of Procurement Himanshu Khanduja, Engineering Lead Gururaj Shenavi, and Plant Head Rajesh Kumar accepted the award.

KYOCERA AVX has been reliably supplying DICV with high-quality accelerator pedals for DICV’s BharatzBenz-branded heavy-duty trucks, which are exclusively manufactured for India’s automotive market, since 2014 and maintains a 100% share of that business to this day. KYOCERA AVX quickly earned a reputation for providing DICV with exceptional across-the-board performance and soon earned 100% of DICV’s accelerator pedal business for its BharatzBenz-branded medium-duty trucks as well, which it also maintains to this day.

“KYOCERA AVX has been a valued supplier partner to Daimler India Commercial Vehicles for almost 10 years now, and while we are used to them consistently exhibiting exceptional management, quality, and delivery performance, we are especially grateful that they successfully managed to continue providing 100% on-time delivery amidst the worst of the global supply chain disruptions caused by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Muthu Maruthachalam C, Vice President, Supplier Management and Logistics at DICV.

“We are honored that Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has recognized us for continuing to provide outstanding management, quality, and delivery performance throughout 2020 despite the many challenges that arose,” said Plant Head Rajesh Kumar, KYOCERA AVX. “We value our strategic partnership with DICV, we consistently strive to provide them with the best possible performance and to adhere to the highest quality standards in order to help them operate as effectively, efficiently, and profitably as possible, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with DICV in the future.”

For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, Germany, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells 9 to 55 tonnes trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis in India. DICV’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam, near Chennai, spreads over 400 acres (160 hectares), includes a highly modern test track, and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D, and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces for Daimler Trucks’ brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 50 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than INR 5,000 crores.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

Attachment

Sanjoy Dhar, Head of Sales and Marketing KYOCERA AVX Components (New Delhi) Private Limited +91 124 441 4800 sanjoy.dhar@kyocera-avx.com Christine Stieglitz, Public Relations Executive BTB Integrated Marketing 1-919-872-8172 christine.stieglitz@btbmarketing.com