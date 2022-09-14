Fresh Vine Wine Continues Infiltration of Retail Channel, Adding Food Lion as part of National Grocery Chain Rollout Strategy

Cabernet Sauvignon Added to Food Lion’s ‘Limited Reserve’ Program at 225 Locations

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced that Food Lion has added its California Cabernet Sauvignon varietal to its ‘Limited Reserve’ program at 225 Food Lion grocery locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.



“I am delighted to announce that Food Lion has chosen Fresh Vine Wine’s 92 point rated California Cabernet Sauvignon as the newest addition to its celebrated ‘Limited Reserve’ collection of fine wines,” said Bill Donovan, East Atlantic Division Manager, Fresh Vine Wine. “Food Lion enjoys a leading position in the Grocery Market in its geographic markets, where it is focused on offering its customers fresh, healthy food and beverage choices. The introduction of our ‘Better For You’ California Cabernet Sauvignon furthers their effort to meet this growing demand for healthy choices without compromising taste. As part of our national grocery channel rollout strategy, Food Lion complements our existing footprint and provides us with premier retail distribution in the Southeastern U.S.”

Fresh Vine Wine's vision is to be the leading "Better For You" brand in this emerging category, capitalizing on the trend toward healthy living that is sweeping the food and beverage industry. Fresh Vine Wine's strategy is to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its product offerings, actively growing distribution, educating consumers and retailers on our premium product line, and focusing on in-market retail execution and in-store samplings. Fresh Vine Wine will continue to position its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, between $14.99-$24.99. Sauvignon Blanc and Brut Rosé Sparkling are Fresh Vine Wine's latest entry into the premium wine market.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69 billion category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$24.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include Limited Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Brut Rosé Sparkling, and Rosé.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh, and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. More information can be found at foodlion.com.