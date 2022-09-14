Submit Release
Notified’s 2022 Benchmark Report Reveals Newest Trends for Delivering Impactful Webinars and Virtual Events

Live attendance is up for both webinars and virtual events, with an increase in attendee engagement pre- and post-event via resource downloads, live chat, and on-demand replay

/EIN News/ -- ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its Notified business segment has released its 2022 Benchmark Report for Webinars and Virtual Events. This year’s report analyzes customer data from Notified’s leading webinar and virtual event technology. Utilizing a subset of customer webinars and virtual events taking place between June 2021 and June 2022, the report provides data-driven insights and best practices alongside real-world examples, and ideas from industry experts. The annual report is intended to help event planners and marketers design impactful experiences optimized to meet and exceed attendee expectations.

“With the widespread adoption of event technology over the past several years, some norms and best practices around conducting webinars and virtual events have been persistent and some new trends have started to emerge,” said Dan Lotzof, Chief Revenue Officer, Notified. “As we analyzed this year’s data, the two core themes that stood out are agility and optimization – as marketers and event planners continue to evaluate their strategies and budgets for 2022 and beyond, they’re seeking ways to keep audiences highly engaged through meaningful experiences and formats.”

Highlights from Notified’s 2022 Benchmark Report for Webinars and Virtual Events include:

Webinars:

  • Wednesday and Thursday are the most popular days to host a webinar
  • 77% of webinars include video compared to just 61% in 2019
  • Live attendance for webinars is up approximately 66% in the last two years

Virtual Events:

  • 78% of events are less than 3 days long
  • Tuesday and Wednesday are the most popular days to run a virtual event
  • 20 is the average number of speakers per event compared to just 6 in 2019
  • The addition of gamification to virtual events increases attendee engagement. Approximately 112 million minutes were spent playing in-event games during the study period.

Topics covered in depth in the report include:

  • Registration and attendance data
  • Content and engagement data
  • Most popular days to host a webinar or virtual event
  • Emerging viewing trends, including video usage
  • Best practices and practical tips for event planning and executions, based on these emerging trends

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for public relations, investor relations, and events – driving meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.notified.com/event-solutions

To learn more about Notified’s 2022 Benchmark Report for Webinars and Virtual Events and view an on-demand webinar reviewing the results and best practices with leading industry experts, click here.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578


