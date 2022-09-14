SomaLogic to Present at the Capital One Spatial Biology & Proteomics Summit
/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Capital One Spatial Biology & Proteomics Summit taking place virtually on Wednesday, September 28.
Roy Smythe, M.D, SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in two panel discussions.
- Proteomics “Everything You Wanted to Know, But Were Afraid to Ask”
Executive Panel Discussion at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time
- CEOs from Spatial Biology/Proteomics
Executive Panel Discussion at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the panel discussions on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.somalogic.com/events-and-presentations.
About SomaLogic Inc.
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.
Investor Contact
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@somalogic.com
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
marissa@gilmartinir.com
Media Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com