Ambulatory Surgery Center Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.50% by 2029: Key Growth Factors Influencing the Industry

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market, By Ownership, Surgery Type, Specialty Type, Services, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ambulatory surgery center market which was USD 34.8 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 57.59 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Scenario

Ambulatory surgical centres, also known as ASCs, are one of the ambulatory services where procedures are performed; admission to a hospital is not necessary. Based on ownership, such as physician ownership and other ownership, the ambulatory surgery facilities can be divided. The ASCs can also be broken down into subgroups based on specialty, including multispecialty, orthopaedics, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market are :

Envision Healthcare (U.S.)

TH Medical (U.S.)

MEDNAX Services Inc. (U.S.)

TeamHealth (U.S.)

UnitedHealth Group (U.S.)

QHCCS, LLC (U.S.)

Surgery Partners (U.S.)

NOVENA GLOBAL HEALTHCARE GROUP, INC. (Singapore)

CHSPSC, LLC (U.S.)

Terveystalo (Finland)

SurgCenter (U.S.)

Healthway Medical Group (Singapore)

Prospect Medical Systems (U.S.)

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Scope And Market Size:

The ambulatory surgery center market is segmented on the basis of ownership, surgery type, specialty type, and service.

Ownership

Physician Only

Hospital Only

Corporation Only

Physician and Hospital

Physician and Corporation

Hospital and Corporation

Surgery Type

Dental

Otolaryngology

Endoscopy

Obstetrics / Gynecology

Opthalmology

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Plastic Surgery

Podiatry

Others

Speciality Type

Multi-specialty

Single specialty

Service

Diagnosis

Treatment

Regional Outlook of Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on Ambulatory Surgery Center provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Ambulatory Surgery Center market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Technological developments

Some of the determinants effective for market germination include strengthening requirements for minimally invasive procedures, technological developments in medical accessories and instruments, and doctors’ control over the selection of such facilities.

Rise in chronic diseases

In the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, the business of ambulatory surgical centres will be supported by the growing annoyance of chronic diseases in emerging as well as advanced markets. Therefore, increasing the likelihood of problems will unmistakably influence market emergence.

Rising ageing population

The ageing population base will have a beneficial effect on market growth over the forecast period. The market expansion is further accelerated by the availability and rising demand for minimally invasive therapies for better patient management.

Opportunities

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses in the adult and geriatric population increases the need for outpatient operation markets since it provides better patient care and more inexpensive treatment.

Research Methodology : Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Segment by Applications

Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:

How feasible is Ambulatory Surgery Center market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Ambulatory Surgery Center near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

