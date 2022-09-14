Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. releases Everdime Mobile Wallet and provides update regarding Audited Financials

/EIN News/ -- Sheridan, Wyoming, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) is pleased to announce that it has published its Mobile Wallet in Apple and Google App Stores.

The non-custodial Everdime Wallet comes with Web3 secured sign-in features includes biometric scans to access ERC20 tokens. Its initial features include receive, send, and swap crypto; view crypto portfolio with up-to-date prices; updates with important news and developments.

Simon Smith, Everdime, Inc.’s Metaverse Architect and CTO says the following, “Our team has been working overtime to ensure Web3 security enabled technology for both Google and Apple platforms prior to publishing the app. Security is our number one objective and our customers can have high confidence in knowing the Everdime Wallet has the cutting-edge technology needed for high-speed delivery and proven security for ERC20 tokens.

With upcoming upgrades, users will be able to access more than fifty (50) Blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Algorand, EOS, Binance Chain, and Solana platforms that represent thousands of tokens, and the NFT markets. Additional features will include credit card integration to enable in app purchases; Peer-to-Peer crypto swaps; secure communication & data transfer; and the ability to Play-to-Earn in the Metaverse.”

Sandor Miklos, Everdime, Inc’s CEO commented, “This is an exciting, defining moment for the Company as we move forward with creating the bridge to The Metaverse. The Everdime Wallet provides important foundational technology on which we will continue to build upon.

To download the Wallet, visit the corresponding app store with your mobile device, search for “Everdime Wallet” and follow in app instructions. The app can also be downloaded to your mobile device from the Company’s Website www.everdime.com . You do not need to own crypto to download the app.

Lastly, I am also pleased to announce the completion of the financial audits related to Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020. This provides the baseline for audits going forward. We will begin the Fiscal Year 2021 audit before year-end and the Fiscal Year 2022 audit after year end. “

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary blockchain technology innovator with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. Its principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Tokens and NFTs, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and tokens in a non-custodial environment. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact: