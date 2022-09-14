PFS Deploys Pop-Up Fulfillment Operation for L’Oréal USA Brand SkinCeuticals

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), announced they recently deployed a pop-up fulfillment center for one of their L’Oréal USA brands, SkinCeuticals.



Since 2019, PFS has provided SkinCeuticals with order management and payment processing services for their direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce channel. Although not a current PFS order fulfillment client, they had a loyalty merchandise program that required a one-time fulfillment operation. SkinCeuticals needed a quick and cost-effective pick-pack-ship solution without a complex 3PL integration to fulfill a customer loyalty program redemption event. With minimal set-up time and utilizing PFS corporate staff, a pop-up fulfillment center was deployed using its RetailConnect™ product to fulfill the loyalty program orders.

“This project was a fantastic example of the flexibility and efficiency our fulfillment innovations bring to the market,” commented Zach Thomann, COO and President of PFS. “RetailConnect and our other fulfillment-as-a-service (FaaS) products are created using the same technology and processes deployed within our core order fulfillment operations. With a lightweight design and simple integration, they can be deployed into numerous working environments to facilitate an effective and cost-efficient pick-pack-ship operation. We appreciate the opportunity SkinCeuticals gave us to demonstrate the effectiveness of RetailConnect in solving their challenge and look forward to additional opportunities in the future.”

“We appreciate PFS implementing such a creative solution for our loyalty program,” said Tania Flagg, Senior Manager of Digital Education at SkinCeuticals. “They were able to fulfill all the orders quickly and accurately, saving us the hassle of finding a different provider while delighting our customers at the same time. PFS has proven they are an innovative partner focused on helping us solve unique business challenges.”

Click here to learn more about how PFS deployed this pop-up fulfillment center.

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L’Oréal USA has generated more than $8 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L’Oréal USA’s commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company’s L’Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group’s value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

Media Relations:

Robin Olsen

Berkeley Communications

720-891-8870

robin.olsen@berkeleypr.com

