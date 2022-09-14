Revry Announces 'Drag Latina,' the First-Ever International Spanish Language Drag Competition Series

The LGBTQ-first media company will air the one-of-a-kind, global, weekly, episodic series on free ad-supported channels and video-on-demand

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 -- LGBTQ-first media company Revry announces the release of the Revry Original series, Drag Latina, a Spanish language drag competition with diverse multinational performers representing their identity, their culture and their country. The first episode airs on October 16 across the world on all Revry channels with the highly anticipated finale on Nov. 20, 2022.

This unique drag series hosted by Mexican singer and television actress Ninel Conde, with singer Fedro as a mentor and judge, will feature weekly on Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree+, Roku Channel, Rakuten TV, Xumo, and Freevee in Spanish and with subtitles for English viewers. Viewers can preview the series by watching the Drag Latina trailer here.

"We love to challenge the programming status quo and offer Drag Latina as a challenge to the notion that drag competitions should be restricted by geography, cultures and language," said Chris Rodriguez, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Revry. "At Revry 'queer' is a culture that transcends socio-economic status, race, language, and nationality, it's inclusive of everyone."

Drag Latina is a Spanish language series that allows the performers to express their truth through their use of Spanish and English. Spanish language speakers are a community and culture that represents over 20% of Revry's U.S. audience and is typically underrepresented in mainstream media.

In addition, the multi-national performers hail from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and are united in their love of drag. In season one, the Drag Latina queens are Afrika Mendiola, Anika Leclere, Amalara Sofia, Chichi Fuera, Leyla Edwards, Mariah Spanic, Sunel Molina, Valeria Sparx, Venus Carangi, and Vicky Chavarria.

The format of the multinational drag competition series includes weekly runway performances for the judges, personal stories that define each performer, lip sync competitions, and contestant eliminations until one is crowned the winner of Drag Latina in the final episode on Nov. 20, 2022.

Produced in Dallas, Texas, and created by first-time television producer Chiru Adams, Drag Latina is created by and for the Spanish-speaking queer community.

Revry is the LGBTQ-first streaming media network with queer live TV, movies, series, news and exclusive programming. Its mission is to inspire exploration of LGBTQ+ content for the community and allies. Revry is led by a diverse founding team with technology, digital media, and LGBTQ advocacy experience. Revry reaches millions of global viewers on connected TV, Smart TV, OTT and mobile platforms including Samsung, Vizio, Roku, Apple, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Communications, Google, TiVo, and many others.

