Coherent Introduces I-Temp Micro-Pump Lasers for Extended Temperature Operation in Broadband Optical Access Networks

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in pump laser technology for optical networks, today announced the introduction of its I-Temp micro-pump lasers for extended ambient temperature operation in broadband optical access networks.



The growing demand for broadband services is bringing fiber-optic networks closer to subscribers, with environmentally hardened equipment deployed in uncontrolled ambient environments where space is constrained and the availability of power is strictly limited. Coherent’s new industry-leading I-Temp micro-pump lasers are now capable of operating over the extended temperature range of -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, enabling optical amplifiers deployed at the network edge to withstand extreme weather conditions.

“The combination of small size, wide operating temperature, and low power consumption makes the I-Temp micro-pump a perfect solution for environmentally hardened optical amplifiers installed, for example, on utility poles,” said Dr. Richard Smart, Senior Vice President, ROADM Business Unit. “The I-Temp micro-pump leverages differentiated technology at every level of its vertically integrated design, including our GaAs semiconductor laser technology platform, with its proven reliability through decades of field deployments.”

The I-Temp micro-pumps maintain a steady output power of 400 mW with less than 2 W of power consumption and remain optimally wavelength-locked with a fiber Bragg grating, without the need for an internal cooler. They are available with 80 μm PM980 polarization-maintaining fibers and 125 μm HI 1060 bend-insensitive single-mode fibers.

Coherent will exhibit at ECOC 2022 in Basel, Switzerland, Sept. 19-21, booth #1. At the conference, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for telecom and datacom optical networks. In telecom, Coherent’s technology transforms line cards into standard pluggable modules that lower the cost of ROADM networks and make them easier to deploy. In datacom, discover our 800G and 1.6T transceiver generation, enabling today the datacenters of tomorrow.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

