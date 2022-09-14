Noetic Cyber Hires Ken Green as VP of Product Management

Security industry veteran brings Attack Surface Management and Cloud Security experience to the team

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noetic Cyber, an innovator in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), today announced that Ken Green has joined the Noetic executive team to lead and build out the product management team. Ken joins Noetic from Morgan Stanley, where he was Executive Director, Cloud Security Design, responsible for the bank's multi-cloud security posture.

Ken brings more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity to Noetic. He began his career at the National Security Agency (NSA), spending more than a decade there in both offensive and defensive cybersecurity roles. Since leaving the NSA, Ken has worked in different engineering and product leadership roles at several cybersecurity startups, including Trustwave, Ionic Security and Bishop Fox, with experience in managed detection & response, data security and attack surface management.

"Noetic is addressing a fundamental security problem in a new and differentiated way," said Ken Green, "The team has built a technology that measurably helps customers to manage their attack surface and reduce cyber risk. I'm excited about the opportunity we have to rethink asset management to meet modern cybersecurity needs."

Ken joins Noetic to lead the product management function, working closely with the engineering and operations teams to continue to drive innovation in cybersecurity asset management and continuous controls monitoring. The recent release of the Noetic platform demonstrated the ongoing investment in data science and cyber asset intelligence to help customers better understand their current cybersecurity posture, and to prioritize their work based on asset criticality and exploitability.

The Noetic platform delivers unparalleled cyber asset intelligence and visibility by using Graph database technology to map the cyber relationships between assets. Combining this with external threat and vulnerability intelligence from sources such as NIST, CISA and MITRE ATT&CK™ gives security teams the context they need to make decisions based on accurate, prioritized information.

"I'm thrilled to have Ken join our technology leadership team," said Allen Rogers, Chief Product Officer at Noetic Cyber, "He brings a wealth of product leadership, as well as extensive practical cybersecurity expertise in both federal and commercial sectors, to our team. His experience will help us accelerate our delivery of differentiated and impactful technology for our customers."

More information on the Noetic platform is available here, or you can sign up for our monthly live demo to see the platform in action.

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

PR Contact

Jamie Cowper

jcowper@noeticcyber.com

+44 7879 410043

Related Images











Image 1: Ken Green





picture of Ken Green









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment