Watchfire Signs Introduces Customizable Price Option For Gas Signs at NACS 2022 Show

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior, interior and gas price LED signs for the C-store industry, introduced a new Price Option™ display for gas price signs, allowing fuel station operators to customize pricing for loyalty programs or different methods of payment. Click to tweet.



New Price Option displays, ideal for pairing with Watchfire’s popular Price Watcher family of gas price signs, will be featured in the Cool New Products Preview Room at NACS 2022, held October 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additional Watchfire products will be featured in booth #6056.

The Price Option feature is a single-line variable text display that allows fuel station operators to choose from five pre-programmed text messages, including cash, credit, debit, member, and non-member, or use a factory-configured, custom message to match each store’s advertising needs.

They are easily paired with Watchfire’s Price Watcher gas price signs, which offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently and safely, day or night. C-stores can advertise unleaded, diesel, or E-85 gas prices with the touch of a button. An optional point-of-sale (POS) capability lets operators instantly sync signs with in-store pricing and control prices in multiple locations at one time.

Watchfire also offers the strongest LED fuel pricer warranty and parts availability guarantee, more than double most manufacturers’ warranties, so customers can count on minimal downtime and greater reliability.

“As a 90-year-old electronics manufacturer, Watchfire is committed to offering the highest quality and best supported LED products on the market,” said Andrew Bacher, Watchfire’s director of corporate programs. “We are devoted to innovating and expanding our portfolio of petroleum products and capabilities that bring value and reliability to our customers. From Price Watcher signs with our convenient Cash | Credit | Debit (CCD) display to Price Option and electronic message centers, Watchfire has the solutions station owners need to succeed.”

Watchfire’s high-resolution outdoor and indoor products, used across the country to drive traffic to the pump and into the store, will be on display at NACS 2022, including an exterior 6mm sign and an interior 1.9mm sign.

A free guide on how C-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download at www.watchfiresigns.com/landing/digital-signage-solutions-for-convenience-stores/.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422

kathy@mattsonpr.com