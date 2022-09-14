Hillstream BioPharma to Participate in the Fierce Biotech Summit on September 19-20

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron-mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, will participate in the Fierce Biotech Summit, being held at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, on September 19-20, 2022.

Mr. Randy Milby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hillstream BioPharma, will meet a broad scope of players in the biotech space regarding the Company’s pipeline of signature cancer-fighting treatments.

“We look forward to the opportunity to participate in this summit to discuss our game-changing cancer-fighting treatment methodology with a broad scope of individuals in the pharma R&D spectrum from basic research through clinical trials,” said Mr. Milby. “Additionally, this premier event will allow us to network with other key players in the drug development industry and learn and discover new ways to improve our partnerships and future pipeline strategies which will be critical in our future revenue growth and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About the Fierce Biotech Summit

The Fierce Biotech Summit is a two-day conference covering drug development from the earliest stage of research to FDA approval. The conference will spotlight the many players involved in getting a drug from the lab to the pharmacy. The event is organized by the editors of Fierce Biotech and is a unique venue where biotech executives can network and learn how to improve their partnership and pipeline strategies. Additionally, it is the only event that covers the entire pharma R&D spectrum, from basic research through clinical trials.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022 to expand upon the existing early clinical proof-of-concept. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence, Hillstream’s artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in our clinical programs to target a specific patient segment most likely to benefit. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

