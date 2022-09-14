Food Lion Feeds apple bag campaign to help provide at least 1 million meals to families in need.

/EIN News/ -- Every specially marked apple bag purchased through Oct. 4 generates a five-meal donation

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with customers, Food Lion will help provide at least 1 million meals* to neighbors facing hunger through its annual Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign. The campaign runs from Sept. 14 – Oct. 4 and benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

Supporting the effort is easy: customers may purchase a specially marked gala apple bag or make a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer’s hunger-relief initiative, will provide five meals for the sale of every bag to Feeding America and its member food banks. Additionally, 100% of all cash donations will directly support Feeding America and its member food banks.

The annual campaign takes place in September to align with Hunger Action Month®, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with Feeding America to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Since the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 9 million meals through the sale of the specially marked apples.

“The gala apple bag campaign is one of the many ways our customers can help nourish our neighbors in need and make a big difference in their communities,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With their support, we can create a better tomorrow to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are facing hunger.”

The bags sell for $3.49 throughout the campaign. The total amount donated to each local food bank will be based on the number of eligible bagged apples sold in each food bank’s service area, along with customer donations at the register.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the apple bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchase will be donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from Sept. 14 – Oct. 4, 2022.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

