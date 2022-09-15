The +Record Player Special Edition in Limited White Offers Modern Design with Unadulterated Sound for Vinyl Enthusiasts
The +Record Player Special Edition in White Limited Edition is the first all-in-one music system with built-in, high-performance stereo speaker system for vinyl enthusiasts and serious audiophiles.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The +Record Player Special Edition in a new White Limited Edition from +AUDIO (www.plusaudio.com) is an all-in-one music system featuring a built-in, high-performance stereo speaker system for vinyl enthusiasts and serious audiophiles. The +Record Player Special Edition is the first all-in-one phono system in a new and innovative design featuring a built-in, high-performance stereo speaker system.
— +Audio Designer Alexander Åhnebrink
“The +Record Player Special Edition in Limited Edition White features a timeless, understated look uncommon in audio products and a preferred color among architects favoring a modern design for minimal environments,” says +Audio Designer Alexander Åhnebrink. “By incorporating European design, aluminum accents and other premium materials for their sturdiness, sound quality and ability to blend seamlessly with any décor, it looks as natural in your room as it sounds to your ears.”
The +Record Player Special Edition is a highly versatile analog and digital music system. In addition to 33/45 rpm vinyl playback, it includes Bluetooth to stream music from smart devices, optical input for connection to a digital audio source or TV, and a USB input/output to rip vinyl to MAC/PC or play back music files. Its 2-Way Bi-Amplified Speaker System with Feedback Cancelling Architecture and Two High-Excursion 3.5” Woofers and Two 1” Soft Dome Tweeters provide optimum acoustics. The Turntable Systems combines a Pro-Ject Belt Drive Turntable with Carbon fiber tonearm and Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge with 24 Pole Synchronous Motor and Crystal Stabilized Digital Electronic Speed Controller for precision operation.
The +Record Player Special Edition features analog inputs, a headphone output, and a pre-amplifier output to add a separate powered subwoofer or speakers. A 5V USB output powers your Chromecast, Echo Dot or Airport Express, making The +Record Player Special Edition ready to accommodate voice assistants or streaming devices. By incorporating all the components into a plug-and-play, compact unit that will fill a room with natural and detailed sound, The +Record Player Special Edition is designed as a unique four-speaker system. Up to this point, turntables have had to limit bass performance to reduce the tendency for the stylus to pick up speaker vibrations, resulting in unsatisfying resonances and distortion (acoustic feedback).
The +Record Player Special Edition eliminates acoustic feedback without limiting bass-performance using a multi-faceted approach.
To overcome the lack of stereo separation typically found in all-in-one audio systems, a wide listening mode was developed so that music is reproduced feedback-free, with high-definition sound and a wide-soundstage that makes it seem as though there are separate speakers. A single unit delivers effortless, wide-range sense of detail, frequency range and clarity typically found only in separate, high-end component systems. Unlike other self-contained record playing systems, The +Record Player Special Edition includes critically acclaimed components selected for their quality and
performance. It’s a room-enveloping experience that brings everyone’s favorite music to life, whether at moderate volume for background listening, or room-filling loudness the way vinyl bandwidth was intended.
The +Record Player Special Edition has a logical, no-fuss menu layout with intuitive access to different inputs, modes and volume controls for getting to the music, with easy volume adjustment, and quick switching between phono, Bluetooth and other inputs. All control buttons are available on the easy-to-use remote control in a compact size of 17.6” x 13.9” x 8.5” (446 x 352 x 215 mm).
The +RP System Special Edition adds a matching stand that places the player in the perfect position to enhance sonic performance.
All +Audio Programs include free shipping and a 2-year warranty and are available at www.plusaudio.com. The +Record Player White Limited Edition is now available for pre-order at www.plusaudio.com and retails (including tax and shipping) for The +Record Player Limited Edition $1,999.00 and The +RP System Special Edition with stand for $2,300.00.
