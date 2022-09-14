Automotive Smart Helmet Market : Turn Signal Indicators & Brake Function Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Smart Helmet Market by Type (Full helmet and Half Helmet), Application (Motorcycling, Cycling, and Snow/Skate), and Technology (Integrated Video Camera, Bluetooth Intercom Technology, Turn Signal Indicators & Brake Function, and Music Technology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

A smart helmet used in automotive is specifically built for the safety of the rider. Smart helmet helps to curb riding without helmet by ensuring that the rider mandatorily wears the helmet while riding. The technologies embedded into smart helmet are different than the conventional helmets. These are implemented using GSM and GPS technology.

The advanced technology of calling ambulance directly through the microcontroller board is attracting the use of smart helmet across the globe. Furthermore, for such operation vibration sensors are placed in different places of the helmet that are connected to the microcontroller board. When rider crashes or the helmet hit the ground, these sensors give signal to the microcontroller board, then controller extract GPS data using the GPS module, which is interfaced to it and automatically sends a message to an ambulance or family members.

Many companies such as Babaali, Jarvish, Nand Logic, and others started offering the latest technology based smart helmets that consist of integrated Bluetooth, GPS, communication, head-up display and noise-canceling technology, along with air pollution alert features. The first four technologies are now being offered in the Skully helmet, while the upcoming Sena will feature noise-canceling technology. However, helmets seem to be capable of much more, according to iHelmet inventor Ganindu Nanayakkara, a young Sri Lankan engineer. According to him a number of features can be added in the helmet and these can be controlled by a smartphone app. Some of these include LED light that can flash likely to make the rider more visible at night and rear distance sensors to indicate tailgaters. Moreover, the G sensor that detects a crash and alerts friends with GPS co-ordinates of the incident is also added in the helmet. In addition, an adjustable speed alert and automatic recording/tracking the location of parked vehicle on GPS map is also enabled. It also has a smoke detector to alert the user of high levels of air pollution.

Key Benefits of Smart Helmet Market:

The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2025.

Porters five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Smart Helmet Market Key Segments:

By Type -

Full Helmet

Half Helmet

By Application -

Motorcycling

Cycling

Snow/Skate Military

By Technology -

Integrated Video Camera

Bluetooth Intercom Technology

Turn Signal Indicators & Brake Function

Music Technology Infrastructure

