What Are The Expert's Opinion After Covid 19 On Telemedicine Market?

Rising healthcare awareness coupled with cloud-based technologies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemedicine became an essential component of health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the research article published in JCO Global Oncology-An American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal, 2020, physical spacing was implemented during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic to minimize the spread of coronavirus disease. This has led to the adoption of most of the outpatient oncology appointments to telemedicine. Therefore, telemedicine services were integrated into most health systems even before the pandemic began, the services were only widely used during the COVID-19 crisis, which is mainly attributed to the lack of face-to-face visits and limitations. and travel restrictions, which encouraged doctors to further adapt to telemedicine-based consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a significant positive impact on the growth of the global telemedicine market.

Major determinants of the market growth -

Technological advancements, surged adoption during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reduction in healthcare cost burden drive the growth of the global telemedicine market. However, poor infrastructure hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growth potential in developing countries and advent of AI-based clinics would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Telemedicine market by Application, Component, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global telemedicine market was valued at $40.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $431.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2021 to 2030.

Telemedicine involves the use of electronic communications and software to provide clinical services to patients without an in-person visit. Telemedicine technology is often used for follow-up visits, chronic disease management, drug management, specialist counseling, and a host of other clinical services that can be delivered remotely over secure video and audio connections.

Covid-19 scenario -

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the telemedicine market due to postponement and cancellation of elective surgeries and appointments.

The decreased patient volume in hospitals and clinics posed an urgent need for physicians to adopt telehealth to connect with their patients.

Major Key Market Players Are -

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Cerner Corporation

Teladoc Health Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AMC Health

American Well

MDLive

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue.

By region, the global telemedicine market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market, due to rise in government support and high infrastructural capability of telehealth services. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investment and campaigning about telemedicine services in developing countries.

Based on the application, the global Telemedicine market is divided into teleradiology, telepsychiatry, telepathology, teledermatology, telecardiology and other applications. The teledermatology segment was the largest contributor to revenue in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing incidence of skin diseases which also contribute to the growth of the teledermatology market.

By component, the global telemedicine market is classified into software, hardware and services. The software segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing adoption of telemedicine, telemedicine, and telemedicine-based consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Findings Of The Study -

By application, the teledermatology segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By component, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 26.60% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

