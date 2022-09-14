Submit Release
KEITH PAUL PHILLIP PENS HIS LIFE EXPERIENCES IN THE FORM OF POETRY

Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste

A compilation of poems that every reader can relate to.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People feel better when they express their feelings and feel more comfortable when they understand that other people experience comparable feelings. No matter what emotion people experience, there is an outlet where they pour their hearts out. Author Keith Paul Phillip pours his life experiences in writing his book "Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste." It is a collection of poetry that he shares with his readers in a way that would resonate with them and demonstrate his skill in the principles of art. He uses writing to share his talent with poetry enthusiasts and non-poets alike around the globe.

A review from one of the book’s readers, Albert, said, "Take your time and relax, I am sure you will enjoy these poems. Poetry is a spectacular art and I recognize that it is helping me to deepen a lot more about myself and about very interesting and reflective topics." In addition, he shares that he has not stopped to think about it and always finds it interesting to dwell on topics from the book, and a part of him has awakened his poetic side.

Brilliant poet Keith Paul Phillip enjoys writing poetry and is knowledgeable about the fundamentals of art. He believes that the universe contains something bigger than himself. Phillip's connection to a kind component of nature served as the basis for the entire work. Know more about his latest book by purchasing "Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste" on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and other online bookstores worldwide.



About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

