Automotive Slack Adjuster Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Slack Adjuster Market Type (Automatic and Manual) and Vehicle (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Cars) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

A slack adjuster is generally used on commercial vehicles having air brakes with S cam shaft. The key function of this system is to transmit the braking torque to the S cam and facilitate adjustment of the clearance between brake lining and the brake drum, which is mostly triggered due to the wearing of brake lining. The slack adjuster assembly is mounted on the S cam shaft, and one end is connected to the push rod of the brake chamber. When the brake pedal is pressed, the air is let into the brake chamber, which thrusts the push rod out and moves the slack adjuster assembly.

Increase in production and sales of vehicle globally and rise in demand for advanced breaking systems drive the global automotive slack adjuster market. However, high cost associated with advanced braking systems is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, technological advancements are expected to present various opportunities for market development.

The global automotive slack adjuster market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle, and geography. The type segment is classified into automatic and manual. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players profiled in the report include Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Haldex AB, Meritor, Inc., WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Stemco is a Longview, Accuride International Inc., Aydinsan Fren Circirlari, Ferdinand Bilstein GmbH, Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Aodi, and Hubei Aosida.

Automotive Slack Adjuster Market Key Segmentation -

By Type -

Automatic

Manual

By Vehicle -

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Key Benefits -

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for the key market segments in the global automotive slack adjuster market from 2017 to 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by component helps to understand the products that are used currently and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

This report presents competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario globally.

Key Players -

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Haldex AB, Meritor, Inc.

WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

Stemco is a Longview

Accuride International Inc.

Aydinsan Fren Circirlari

Ferdinand Bilstein GmbH

Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Aosida

Zhejiang Aodi

