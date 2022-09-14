Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of USD 4.8 Bn by 2027

Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Alphabet Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Benevolent AI, Cloud Pharmaceutical, Deep Genomics, Exscientia, IBM Corporation, Insilico Medicine Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Nvidia Corporation.

Get Free Sample PDF of Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market Report>>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5239

The artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market size was valued at $0.52 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $4.81 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027. Drug discovery is the initial step in the process of a novel drug candidate’s identification and its therapeutic target. Artificial intelligence has been extensively used in the healthcare industry, specifically utilized in finding new drugs. As artificial intelligence plays an important role in discovery, design, recognition, and screening of molecules effectively in shorter time. Moreover, presence of a smaller number of competitors, higher adoption rate, and effectiveness of AI in finding of a novel drug are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market by Key Players: Alphabet Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Benevolent AI, Cloud Pharmaceutical, Deep Genomics, Exscientia, IBM Corporation, Insilico Medicine Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Nvidia Corporation

Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market By Type: Target Identification, Molecule Screening, De Novo Drug Design & Drug Optimization, and Preclinical & Clinical Testing

Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market By Indication: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Disease and Others

Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organization

Ask more about Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market Report>>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5239

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading players involved in Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market?

Which are the major regions covered in Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market report?

Which is the leading revenue-generating region in Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market report?

What are the key trends in the Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market report?

What is the total market value of Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery market report?

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5239

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

North America Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market

Japan Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market

South Korea Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market

Singapore Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market

Australia Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market

Europe Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.