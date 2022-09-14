Icy Williams Joins Team ePS-NDVSB as the Senior Vice President of Small Business Development
ePS-National Diversity Veteran Small Business (ePS-NDVSB) welcomes Icy Williams to the team. It is a pleasure and an honor to welcome Icy to ePS-NDVSB.AUBURN HILLS, MI, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her role as Senior Vice President of Small Business Development, Icy will collaborate with supplier diversity professionals within our Corporate Program, as well as Small Business Professionals within our Federal Program. Icy will be working closely with the Office of Small and Disadvantage Business Utilization (OSDBU), who is responsible for managing the development and implementation of programs aimed to heighten the awareness of the small business community, the Small Business Administration (SBA), who helps strengthen the economy by assisting small business owners, and other Federal agencies. Additionally, Icy will be integral in developing the rollout strategy for the Army, Navy, Environmental Protection Agency, and all other Federal agencies on the NDVSB / AAFES eMarketplace.
“Economic development and growth of minority and small business enterprises is the growth engine of our nation. I fully embrace the mission of ePS-NDVSB, as it will impact the lives and communities of minority and small businesses where they work and live every day” states Icy Williams, SVP, Small Business Development at ePS-NDVSB.
“Icy’s vast background and success in supply chain operations, supplier diversity development and business growth will greatly benefit all NDVSB Small Business Partners, as well as our National Corporations and Federal Government customers” states David Saroli CEO / Founder at ePS and NDVSB.
If you are a diverse, small business supplier and you’d like to get involved, please fill out the NDVSB Supplier Survey (link to survey). If you are a National Corporation with a supplier diversity program or a Federal agency wanting to learn more about how to implement the NDVSB Program into your organization, please reach out to iwilliams@ndvsb.com.
Additional information about The National Diversity Veteran Small Business Programs, Powered by ePS.
Our NDVSB programs leverage our all-inclusive, one size does not fit all, eMarketplace that aligns Veteran, Diversity, and Small Business products and service Suppliers with the Private and Public sector Buying Organizations. Our mission is to build stronger diverse small businesses through technology that automates and streamlines business processes, providing increased revenue opportunities and scalability to compete within large Private Enterprise and Public Sector accounts.
To learn more, go to www.ndvsb.com.
David Saroli
NDVSB
+1 855-690-3774
email us here