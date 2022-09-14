What Is The New Discovery Behind Surgical Equipment Market? (Latest Analysis 2020-2027)

Surgical equipment are tools with defined purposes to view internal body organs or modify biological tissues.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Equipment Market Size was pegged at $31.72 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $44.44 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and surge in the number of surgical procedures across the world fuel the global surgical equipment market. On the other hand, high price competition and unfavorable taxation policy impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growth prospects in the emerging economies and advancement in technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario -

To meet the growing demand for highly qualified medical personnel for covid-19 patients, a large number of medical supplies have been distributed to covid-19 care branches. This, in turn, postponed the surgical activities. On the other hand, the scarcity of raw materials has affected the production of surgical equipment. Therefore, it has a negative impact on the global surgical equipment market. However, the global situation is gradually improving and the market is expected to return to its position soon.

The surgical equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, category, application, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into surgical sutures & staplers, handheld surgical instruments, electrosurgical devices, and other surgical equipment. The handheld surgical instruments segment accounts for the largest market share owing to its increase in application in surgeries. Electrosurgical device is the fastest growing segment due to increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advanced technology.

By region, North America dominated the surgical equipment market in 2019 and anticipated to continue this dominance in the forecast period. This was attributed to its well-established healthcare system, high adoption of innovative minimal invasive & laparoscopic surgical procedures, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and related surgical procedures, and surge in demand for plastic & reconstructive surgeries, and bariatric surgeries. Similarly, the growth of the surgical equipment market in the European Union was primarily attributed to the increase in geriatric population and high demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on category, the reusable surgical equipment segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. The disposable surgical equipment segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study -

By product, the electrosurgical devices segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2027.

By category, the reusable surgical equipment holds the largest share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020-2027.

Based on handheld surgical equipment, the retractors segment registered the largest revenue in 2019.

