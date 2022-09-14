Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,117 in the last 365 days.

Early bird ending soon for the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference

SAE Media Group reports: This is your opportunity to take advantage of the Early Bird offer to attend the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building off the back of a sell-out 2021 event Counter UAS Technology Conference returns to Arlington, VA, on December 5–6, 2022.

The very latest technology in the market will be presented, ensuring that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of drones.

Delegates will hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS and will gain insights into how innovative technology is driving advancement and enabling defence to counter drone swarms and attacks.

Find out more about the topics discussed by visiting the website on:
http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR3ein
Secure your spot until 30 September 2022 and SAVE $300 automatically on your booking!

Speakers will feature from leading US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers.

Some of them include:
 Mr Leland Browning, Deputy Director, Joint Counter-sUAS Office (JCO)
 Colonel Loyd Beal, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S, U.S. Army
 Colonel Tony Behrens, Deputy Director, Joint Integrated Air & Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO)
 Colonel Nathan P. Diller, Director, AFWERX
And many more…

Download your complimentary Brochure copy and see the full agenda and speaker line-up.
Visit: http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR3ein


To attend as military personnel, contact Callum Kenmure on +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or email ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk

 For sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Justin Predescu on Jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6130
 For media and marketing queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid on npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

Counter UAS Technology USA conference
December 5 – 6, 2022
Arlington, VA, USA
www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR3
@SAEMediaGroupDefence
#CounterUASTech

-----------END-----------


About SAE Media Group Conferences:
SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com
SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.


Nisha
SAE Media Group
+44 2078276020
npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Early bird ending soon for the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.