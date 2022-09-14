Early bird ending soon for the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference

SAE Media Group reports: This is your opportunity to take advantage of the Early Bird offer to attend the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building off the back of a sell-out 2021 event Counter UAS Technology Conference returns to Arlington, VA, on December 5–6, 2022.

The very latest technology in the market will be presented, ensuring that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of drones.

Delegates will hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS and will gain insights into how innovative technology is driving advancement and enabling defence to counter drone swarms and attacks.

Speakers will feature from leading US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers.

Some of them include:

 Mr Leland Browning, Deputy Director, Joint Counter-sUAS Office (JCO)

 Colonel Loyd Beal, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S, U.S. Army

 Colonel Tony Behrens, Deputy Director, Joint Integrated Air & Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO)

 Colonel Nathan P. Diller, Director, AFWERX

Counter UAS Technology USA conference

December 5 – 6, 2022

Arlington, VA, USA

