Multiplex Assay Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.3 Billion With CAGR of 8.3% | Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Multiplex Assay Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Multiplex Assay market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC, Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The global multiplex assay market size was valued at $1,940.49 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,366.32 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. Multiplex assays are techniques in which multiple analytes are analyzed simultaneously, and hence are economical and easily controlled in any sample assay. These assays enable extraction of more data from a sample in the same time as compared to single-plex assays. The major factors which drive the growth of this market include increase in R&D activities for the detection biomarkers for various diseases & treatment options of diseases, rise in adoption of personalized medicine for increasing safety & efficacy of therapies, and benefits such as lower operational cost & reduced labor. However, dearth of skilled labor and high capital investment are anticipated to restrain the multiplex assay market growth during the forecast period.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Multiplex Assay market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Multiplex Assay market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Multiplex Assay market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Multiplex Assay market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Multiplex Assay Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Multiplex Assay Market by Key Players: Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC, Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Multiplex Assay Market By Type: Protein Based Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assay, and Other Multiplex Assays

Multiplex Assay Market By Product: Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Accessories, and Software & Services

Multiplex Assay Market By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Research & Development, and Companion Diagnostics

Multiplex Assay Market By End User: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, And Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

