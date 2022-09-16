ReinerStop Show Time Covers Futurity Online at High Roller Reining Classic
In the last episode of ReinerStop Show Time, experts use Josiane Gauthier's run to explain how the manuever scoring works in the reining system.
Over 120 of this year’s futurity prospects will compete in this high stakes event at South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, NV.
Reining Futurities give the industry a chance to analyze prospects. As expert judges explain the quality of competition, there's no better way to deepen your understanding of these horses.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brumley Management Group is once again teaming up with ReinerStop to bring reining’s best competition to viewers around the globe. The High Roller Reining Classic Futurity is sure to be a showstopper with over 100 entries. Stalls are already booked at capacity, filling the 1100 stalls at the South Point Equestrian Center.
— Chelsea Sutton, Announcer & ReinerStop Partner
ReinerStop Show Time will air on Monday, September 19 at 5:00pm Pacific/8:00pm Eastern. NRHA judges Brian Dygert & Jody Brainard will offer insights on the top runs of the evening and help viewers gain a greater understanding of how reining is judged. During the live broadcast, viewers will have the chance to ask these expert analysts about the competition and vie for valuable giveaway packages from sponsors.
ReinerStop believes there is no better way to learn than by doing and then having the opportunity to ask questions to build that knowledge base. To that end, spectators viewing ReinerStop Show Time will be provided with ReinerStop judging score sheets so they can track their own scores alongside the judges. These same score sheets are available on the ReinerStop website for those watching the livestream and following along on Show Time.
Show Time hosts Sheley Brien and Chelsea Sutton will be sharing behind the scenes event information and details leading up to Monday’s Show Time event. Text REINERSTOP to 844-954-4512 to receive notifications for when ReinerStop Show Time airs.
Thanks to generous sponsors, all Show Time episodes can be viewed on demand for two weeks post broadcast.
Subscribe to receive your access link before time runs out.
Founded in 2012, ReinerStop has evolved into an online resource that uses the sport of reining to connect horse enthusiasts to the equine industry. ReinerStop believes horses change lives and aims to remove barriers that discourage people from easily accessing horses and industry information. People at all levels are invited to join the conversation as education and entertainment are combined through weekly interviews with industry experts and seasonal coverage of premier events. Connect with ReinerStop at www.ReinerStop.com or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
