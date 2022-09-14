8 Security Tips You Shouldn't Ignore as a Student in Miami FL - Quickly Locksmith Miami

As a Student, You now have to make it to classes, get good grades, and maybe even hold down a part-time job to help with expenses. With no folks around, you're responsible for your safety as well. Not to worry though. With a few sensible precautions, you can secure your living space and breathe easy on campus.

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaving your parent's home for school is probably the first big adventure you'll have. There's nothing like that first breath of air after you say goodbye, close the door and stand alone in your dorm room or apartment. You're finally free.

Get good locks for the doors and windows:

When you first get to your dorm or apartment, check the locks on the doors and windows to see if they work. Have the landlord replace any that don't. Once your locks are in good order, use them.

Surprisingly, about 30 percent of burglaries happen because someone left a door or a window open. Even worse, Forbes says 65 percent of people know the burglar. That means there is a good chance that in rushing to and from classes or campus activities, you'll forget to lock up and someone you know will take advantage of it.

Laptops, tablets, and textbooks are hard to come by on a student's budget. Don't let carelessness cost you.

Be observant:

If you live in an apartment building, get to know your neighbors. This way you'll know when someone strange is lurking around your building. Most burglars profile their victims before breaking in.

Because many of us are polite people, we're also tempted to hold doors open or buzz people into the building. If you do this, stop. If you don't know the person, or who they're going to, it's best to let the person they're visiting let them in.

Don't put valuables on display:

You may think that you don't have much to steal as a student. Student accommodations are full of electronic items that can be sold quickly and anonymously. When you place your laptop, cameras, and stereo systems near open doors and windows, you raise the odds that you'll attract unwanted attention.

Draw curtains or close blinds at night to prevent prying eyes. Also, don't leave doors open with an unobstructed view of your living space. You could be helping a burglar learn the layout of your apartment, as well as where you keep valuable items.

Don't post on social media while you're away:

We get it. College is an exciting time filled with memorable vacations and road trips. Make these memories positive by not posting your every move on Facebook or Instagram.

Posting while you're away letting potential burglars know you're not at home. Posting your destination before you go is also a possible mistake. It's better to keep your trip under wraps and post the pictures when you get back.

Make it look as though you're home:

When you do have to leave for an extended period, have someone come over to turn the lights on at night. It will also help if they can collect mail or any packages that might have come for you while you're away.

Darkened windows and a pile-up of packages may signal that no one is at home, tempting a burglar to think your apartment may be worth the risk.

Set up a security system:

If you have a heavy class load, you're likely to be away from your dorm or apartment for long periods. Keep an eye on what's going on at home with cameras.

The cost isn't as prohibitive as you think. There are several security apps that you can download that will allow you to use an old phone as a camera and let you monitor the feed from another.

There are also reasonably priced security cameras you can mount at entranceways to your home.

Don't leave emergency keys in the usual spots:

When you leave your spare keys under the mat at your front door, you may think you're being clever, but you're fooling no one.

It's one of the first places a burglar will look. Leave them with a trusted friend or neighbor.

Don't leave doors and windows unlocked even when you're home:

When you're studying at home or completing assignments, you tend to zone out. When this happens, you block out your immediate surroundings.

This is dangerous because it increases the risk of someone entering your home without your knowledge. Lock up before you start that study session.

Another thing students do is play their television or listen to music at volumes that prevent them from hearing an intruder. While only a small percentage of burglaries happen while someone is home, these tend to pose the most risk for victims.

Better to be safe than sorry:

Your college years are supposed to be some of the best of your life. With these tips, make them safe years as well. If you need help, talk to professionals about making your dorm room or apartment even safer. Quickly Locksmith can help you with these and other questions you may have about security. Read more information at our Blog, Or contact us 24/7 at quicklylock@gmail.com or call 305-984-9922 any time.

