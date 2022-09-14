Oxeon Founder Trevor Price Taps Sonia Millsom, Proven Healthcare Executive and Trusted Leader, to Drive Oxeon's Next Chapter of Growth

Millsom Brings Track Record of Growing Healthcare Companies, Leading by Leveraging the Power of Relationships; Oxeon Founder, Entrepreneur Trevor Price, to Ascend to Board Chair

NEW YORK, September 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxeon, an industry-leading builder of transformational healthcare solutions, today announced that veteran healthcare leader Sonia Millsom will drive the firm's next phase of growth and impact as CEO. Millsom succeeds change-agent entrepreneur Trevor Price, who founded the company in 2011, pioneering a new model and establishing Oxeon as an engine for healthcare innovation. Price tapped Millsom to lead Oxeon in its post-entrepreneurial stage because of her track record of growing companies when they are at their most dynamic. He will chair Oxeon's newly formed Board.

Millsom takes the reins at Oxeon with more than two decades of experience spanning virtually every healthcare industry segment — from startups, to the industry's largest publicly traded corporation, and across the purchaser, payer and provider sides of the business. She is known for her extensive experience in value-based care and scaling healthcare companies.

Millsom most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Maven Clinic, which achieved the first unicorn valuation in women and family health. Prior to Maven, she was Chief Growth Officer at Boston-based startup Iora, where she helped strengthen Iora's revenue and oversaw an expansion that led to its $2.1 billion acquisition by One Medical. Before joining Iora, she held leadership roles at Best Doctors, Health Dialog and UnitedHealthcare.

"Sonia is a highly respected leader, innovator, strategist, operator and manager," said Price. "More importantly, she is an even better human being with a deep commitment and spirit of generosity to Oxeon's objectives to serve the vulnerable and to champion diversity."

Price added, "Sonia brings to Oxeon a rare combination of experience across all three of Oxeon's operating businesses – she has built and led top-performing teams, she has worked in equity-financed entrepreneurial companies, and she has led strategic growth and operations at tech and tech-enabled service companies, including extensive experience with value-based care."

Oxeon, a holding company, is the only business model of its type — combining executive search, investment and incubating to power change in healthcare. Oxeon Search is healthcare's most trusted executive search firm, having placed more than 1,000 executives in transformative healthcare leadership roles. Oxeon Investments accelerates change through selective seed investments and equity positions. Portfolio companies demonstrate 26.6x average growth in valuation when Oxeon invests in a company and places five or more executives on the leadership team. Oxeon Venture Studio designs, facilitates and launches businesses that help people live healthier lives, having launched, over seven years, nine companies that serve people in more than 42 U.S. markets. Oxeon placed women in nearly 60% of those companies' leadership positions. These three businesses — Oxeon Search, Oxeon Investments and Oxeon Venture Studio — collaborate closely to improve healthcare for millions of people.

"I'm excited to join Oxeon at this time of dynamic change, for both the company and our country, as we confront deeply entrenched problems in the nation's healthcare system, from access, to cost, to equity — and the need to think creatively about the next generation of leadership," said Millsom. "Thanks to Trevor's vision, entrepreneurial passion and deep relationships, Oxeon is changing healthcare and helping Americans live better lives. I'm humbled by this opportunity to build on Trevor's powerful legacy, and to lead Oxeon in its mission-driven journey as it continues to strengthen its impact."

Millsom's passion for healthcare innovation started during her time as a Maternal and Child Health Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco. Her many volunteer and advisory roles include serving as a professional mentor with Menttium, and as a board member for Clever Care Health Plan, the Social Enterprise Greenhouse and for HealthSource RI. She has a Master of Public Health degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College.

"Very few leaders I've worked with have the trifecta of insightful strategist, inspirational leader and trusted mentor that Sonia Millsom possesses," said Rushika Fernandopulle, practicing physician, and Co-Founder and CEO of Iora Health. "Not only do her sharp insights and business savvy drive effective market expansion strategies, but she leads with curiosity, empathy and authenticity."

Millsom understands the emerging trends and critical challenges shaping healthcare and sees major opportunities for addressing healthcare's failures in three areas: ensuring access to high-quality care, rewarding value rather than volume, and identifying promising leaders with diverse viewpoints and new voices to accelerate change.

"Sonia's versatility, deep experience and fresh perspective will enable her to evolve Oxeon's pioneering model into a multigenerational company that drives positive change for millions of Americans," added Price.

About Oxeon

Oxeon, an industry-leading builder of transformational healthcare solutions pioneered in 2011 by Trevor Price, powers change to our nation's broken healthcare system through talent, entrepreneurship and investment. Comprised of three core businesses, the Oxeon holding company includes: Oxeon Search, which has placed more than 1,000 executives in healthcare leadership roles; Oxeon Investments, which makes selective seed investments and takes equity positions in Oxeon portfolio companies to accelerate change in healthcare; and Oxeon Venture Studio, which designs, facilitates and launches innovative healthcare businesses. Oxeon, derived from the Greek word for relationships, connects people and ideas to change healthcare and improve the lives of millions of Americans.

Click here to learn more, or visit us on Twitter, Linkedin, Medium and Instagram.

Media Contact

Susan Oliver, Oxeon, 1 7032164078, susanboliver@gmail.com

SOURCE Oxeon