ISG Announces Winners of ISG Women in Digital Awards

Leaders with AECOM, Hitachi Vantara, Liberty Mutual Insurance, L&T Infotech and Twitter named winners in five award categories

Information Services Group (ISG) III, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the first ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

At a live, virtual award ceremony last evening, September 13, leaders with AECOM, Hitachi Vantara, Liberty Mutual Insurance, L&T Infotech and Twitter were honored as winners in five categories, as selected by a panel of industry judges.

"Each woman nominated for an ISG Woman in Digital Award has made outstanding, impressive contributions to the digital world," said Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG, and executive sponsor of the ISG Women in Digital program. "It was an honor to recognize these leaders for their achievements, and to get a birds-eye view of the many ways women are enhancing and driving success in technology."

An independent panel of judges, consisting of Roslyn Brown, vice president, IT Corporate Systems and Services, Constellation Energy; Lisa Graver, director, Advisory Relations, Larsen & Toubro Infotech; Chris Putur, executive vice president, Technology and Operations, REI Co-Op (retired) and member of the ISG Board of Directors; Geeta Thakorlal, executive group director, Information & Digital Delivery, Worley, and Jenn Stein, partner, ISG Life Sciences, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact:

Winner: Jigyasa Grover, senior machine learning engineer, Twitter

Honorable Mention: Nathália Dalla Corte, business and strategy director, Cadastra

Women's Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world:

Winner: Radhika Krishnan, chief product officer and general manager, Hitachi Vantara

Honorable Mention: Wanda Ma, senior vice president, technology, Sephora

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions:

Winner: Jothi Babu Rao, associate director, L&T Infotech

Honorable Mention: Roshanak Houmanfar, vice president, machine learning products, integrate.ai

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills:

Winner: Sarah Urbanowicz, senior vice president and chief information officer, AECOM

Honorable Mention: Dessalen Wood, chief people officer, Syntax

Monica Caldas, executive vice president and global deputy chief information officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance, was chosen by the judges as the "Digital Titan of the Year" from the entire pool of applicants, recognizing her as the most outstanding "Woman in Digital" for 2022.

To read more about the winners and their accomplishments, visit this webpage.

"Women leaders and influencers are changing the culture of business and the impact of digital technology with their talent and accomplishments," said Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and head of the ISG Women in Digital program. "Digital enterprises need the strengths women can offer now more than ever. We are inspired by all the ISG Women in Digital nominees and winners."

Created in 2018, the ISG Women in Digital community provides a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

