Black Men United To Send Disaster Relief Supplies to Jackson, Mississippi

BROADVIEW, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Black Men United Pastor John Harrell, Worldvision, Leaders Network, Illinois Leaders of Faith, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, and other Political Leaders.

What: Three 53-foot tractor trailers filled with disaster relief supplies including water, toiletries, diapers, disinfectant wipes and other essentials are being sent to the residents of Jackson, Mississippi

When: Today, September 14, 2022 for a press conference at 11 a.m.

Where: Black Men United Warehouse, 2000 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, IL.

Black Men United is a national organization made up of Black men from the business community, entertainment industry, prison reform groups, ministry and homeless volunteers. Since March 2020, this alliance has been focused on helping the disadvantaged and easing the social and economic disparities that plague Black communities throughout America. Our goal is to build bridges, not walls while sharing a positive, progressive and productive narrative of Black men in this country.

