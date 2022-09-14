onebrain and Stoom expand operations and reach the United States

The companies seek to bring technology and the potential of Brazilian professionals to the US

onebrain is a software house located in São Paulo whose flagship is the location of labor for the development of technologies, as well as the recruitment and construction of complete IT teams, known as squads. The company's focus is to unite a complete and independent team to work on the development of solutions, using modern technologies and differentiated methodologies, such as Scrum. Stoom, a company with the highest level of personalization of the e-commerce experience, is an important part of onebrain's e-commerce and together they expand their operations to the United States.

The companies are working on an international initiative even considering the size of the clients they have already served, such as Starrett (in the case of Stoom) and Tetra Pak (in the case of onebrain). According to Stallin Silva, CEO of Stoom, “the idea is for the companies to grow exponentially and reach more and more markets, in addition to being able to provide growth for our employees, especially those who are already with us on this journey on Brazilian soil.”

The executive also comments on the importance of taking the potential of Brazilian professionals abroad. “What we really want is to take Brazil abroad and show the value of our workforce. It is a great undertaking so that we can bring results. We have a favorable exchange rate and an incredible opportunity in the technology segment”, he points out. “For companies that demand a complete e-commerce platform, Stoom will certainly be able to show all the added value through customization.”

Rudolf Keller, Director of onebrain, explains that “it's a market that we've noticed has a lot of space. We have already worked with multinationals, and we understand the importance of having a macro view, which includes not only our country. The world is increasingly global, and with the expansion of the home office, many doors have been opened. We are excited about this new performance and are confident that we will be able to deliver a lot of value.”

Rudolf also points out that both onebrain and Stoom are looking to leverage growth, reaching more and more markets. “Our goal is to increase our operation considerably. We keep growing every year and even doubling in size, but we expect to be able to keep this pace, especially with this advance to the international market”, he details.

Stallin ends by saying that Stoom is looking to start offering its platform in other languages. “It will be time for us to have our solution in other languages and other currencies. We looked at the market and realized that there are no platforms like Stoom with this level of customization. We will be able to meet different demands, especially from companies that have the need to customize, but, at the moment, do not have the necessary resources. Stoom arrives in the US with this mission to fill an existing gap”, he concludes.

About onebrain

Founded from the expertise Unicamp alumni, onebrain stands out in the e-commerce market through its 100% customizable platform. It operates as a true technology and innovation partner, specialized in developing and implementing customized solutions. Located in the high-tech hub of Campinas, it has been on the market since 2002 and currently serves more than 20 companies, such as Petz, Starrett, Tetra Pak and iFood. See more: https://www.onebrain.com.br/en/home-2/.

