Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,172 in the last 365 days.

Freedom Wealth Alliance makes acquisition to close out summer of deals.

This edition builds on an aggressive recruiting streak at Freedom Wealth Alliance.  

Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor, announces another successful acquisition for a retiring advisor, Timothy Banks of Franklin City Investments.

Franklin City Investments, with approximately $35 million in assets under management, has built a trusted reputation with its clients since its founding in 1997. Using Freedom Wealth Alliance as their succession partner provides their clients with even greater access to customized investment portfolios and a team of professionals to care for them.

“An internal culture focused on collaboration, not competition, is what attracted us to join Freedom Wealth Alliance,” said Timothy Banks, principle, and founder of Franklin City Investments.  “And for our valued, longtime clients, their offerings from wealth planning to personalized asset management allows me to retire with a great piece of mind.”

Freedom Wealth Alliance currently has a collaborative-based partnership with a growing number of successful financial advisors. “It’s been a busy and exciting summer of growth for our team,” said Kurt Rozman, President of Freedom Wealth Alliance. “We’re thrilled to welcome great associates and successful financial advisors like those of Franklin City Investments.”

FWA has assisted several financial advisors into retirement over the past few years.  Timothy Banks chose FWA as his succession partner, due to their experience and expertise in successful transitions. This is yet another of the flexible affiliation options Freedom Wealth Alliance is proud to offer as they plan to further expand their presence with the addition of seasoned wealth advisors

About Freedom Wealth Alliance

Freedom Wealth Alliance is a Registered Investment Advisor providing multiple affiliation options for financial advisors seeking business growth and/or succession planning, operational excellence, and turn-key placement. FWA created this firm to reduce stress at all stages of a person's career. Freedom Wealth Alliance is a multi-custodial firm offering clearing services through Charles Schwab and/or LPL Financial. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Freedom Wealth Alliance


Contact Person:

FWA Media Relations


Email:Send Email
Phone:

262-798-7979


Address:

675 N Barker Road Suite 220


City:

Brookfield


State:

WI 53045


Country:

United States


Website:https://www.freedomwealthalliance.com/

You just read:

Freedom Wealth Alliance makes acquisition to close out summer of deals.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.