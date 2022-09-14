Freedom Wealth Alliance makes acquisition to close out summer of deals.

This edition builds on an aggressive recruiting streak at Freedom Wealth Alliance.

Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor, announces another successful acquisition for a retiring advisor, Timothy Banks of Franklin City Investments.

Franklin City Investments, with approximately $35 million in assets under management, has built a trusted reputation with its clients since its founding in 1997. Using Freedom Wealth Alliance as their succession partner provides their clients with even greater access to customized investment portfolios and a team of professionals to care for them.

“An internal culture focused on collaboration, not competition, is what attracted us to join Freedom Wealth Alliance,” said Timothy Banks, principle, and founder of Franklin City Investments. “And for our valued, longtime clients, their offerings from wealth planning to personalized asset management allows me to retire with a great piece of mind.”

Freedom Wealth Alliance currently has a collaborative-based partnership with a growing number of successful financial advisors. “It’s been a busy and exciting summer of growth for our team,” said Kurt Rozman, President of Freedom Wealth Alliance. “We’re thrilled to welcome great associates and successful financial advisors like those of Franklin City Investments.”

FWA has assisted several financial advisors into retirement over the past few years. Timothy Banks chose FWA as his succession partner, due to their experience and expertise in successful transitions. This is yet another of the flexible affiliation options Freedom Wealth Alliance is proud to offer as they plan to further expand their presence with the addition of seasoned wealth advisors.

About Freedom Wealth Alliance

Freedom Wealth Alliance is a Registered Investment Advisor providing multiple affiliation options for financial advisors seeking business growth and/or succession planning, operational excellence, and turn-key placement. FWA created this firm to reduce stress at all stages of a person's career. Freedom Wealth Alliance is a multi-custodial firm offering clearing services through Charles Schwab and/or LPL Financial. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

