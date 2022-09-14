US Attorney, VT Attorney General & Rutland Area NAACP to Co-Host Hate-Free Vermont Forum

The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in Bennington on September 28, 2022, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

“The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive and difficult conversations that will work to reduce animus, discord, and misunderstandings,” said Co-facilitator Etan Nasreddin-Longo. “When we began these conversations in 2019, our goal was to take the pulse of Vermonters’ experience of discrimination. Much has happened since that time, and our hope is to engage and to listen to our historically-disadvantaged communities about what they view as the continuing and new problems in 2022.”

Community members are encouraged to join us for a conversation on understanding and addressing bias, discrimination, and hate crimes in Vermont.

When: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 5:30pm-7:30pm

Where: The Forum will be hosted in person and remotely.

Physical location: Mount Anthony Union High School, Cafeteria, 301 Park St, Bennington, VT 05201

Remote registration link: bit.ly/3Sm1Deq1

In-person registration link (optional): bit.ly/3RVUnRY

Who: All are welcome.

For physical attendance, masks are requested. Registration is required for remote attendance.

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: September 14, 2022