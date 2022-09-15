Business Reporter: Navigating the ebbs and flows of changing recruitment trends
How a business planning platform can help create a successful hiring strategyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Julien Lesaicherre, Head of Business at Pigment, talks about how the conflicting trends of the Great Resignation and heightened hiring activity to fill in skills shortages can be reconciled through headcount planning. Indiscriminate hiring resulting in high rates of staff turnover and waves of resignations can be bad for both a business’s reputation and its bottom line. Legacy systems operating in silos and relying on manual workflows, however, fall short of striking the right balance between hirings and lay-offs. What businesses need, instead, to make better recruitment and employee retention decisions are next-generation business planning and analytics platforms with easy-to-use interfaces.
These new digital tools have the capabilities to integrate disparate systems such as HRIS (Human Resources Information Systems), ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems), and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) tools and are highly automated. In addition to extensive integrations, they also offer intuitive model building and powerful forecasting capabilities to provide a 360-degree view of the entire business. Through the visibility these platforms provide, they can also support other use cases such as sales and revenue planning, capacity planning, and KPI reporting. By leveraging them, businesses can run multiple “what if” scenarios and make informed decisions regarding how to best weather upcoming storms by adopting the best headcount planning policies.
To learn more about how planning platforms can enhance strategic workforce planning, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as the content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany, and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Pigment
Pigment’s technology offers an intuitive and visually-driven experience, provides a 360° view of the business, updates financial models in real-time, and allows one to run what-if scenarios at the click of a button. With Pigment, Finance, HR, and Revenue teams improve cross-functional collaboration, increase internal efficiency, and align financial and operational plans, all while scaling reporting and data management.
www.gopigment.com
Press
Business Reporter
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here